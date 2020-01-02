LSUMaven
Tiger Practice Report: Terrace Marshall Missing During First Championship Practice

Glen West

After a four day resting period, LSU was back on the practice field Thursday with a few notable players absent.

As coach Ed Orgeron said, guard Damien Lewis was not at practice and according to Orgeron, won’t practice all week. In addition to Lewis, sophomore receiver Terrace Marshall also was not out there for the non-padded practice.

Marshall left the Oklahoma game in the second half with an injury but said after the game it was nothing serious. Orgeron echoed those sentiments, saying Marshall wouldn’t be out an extended period of time.

During practice, quarterback Joe Burrow and the receivers were working on routes. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was also at practice and seemed to be running well.

Orgeron said Monday that the team is hoping to have Edwards-Helaire at full strength by next Wednesday.

On defense, senior linebacker Michael Divinity was right in the middle of the action after his recent reinstatement for the championship game. Divinity has been practicing with the team since Nov. 8 after his initial suspension.


