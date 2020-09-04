SI.com
LHSAA to Move Forward With High School Football Season as Scheduled, What this Means for LSU Recruits

Glen West

The LHSAA is moving forward with its 2020 football season as scheduled. Executive director Eddie Bonine announced that he'll take the recommendation to the executive committee later this month where the move will become official. 

"We feel we have been very patient and waited diligently believing we would have a chance to move to the next phase," Bonine said in a House Education Committee meeting on Friday.

The season will officially kickoff starting Oct. 8-10, a decision that was made a little over a month ago by the LHSAA. In addition, the LHSAA will allow high school football fields to operate at 50% fan capacity for the upcoming season.

Bonine said Hurricane Laura nearly ruined the plans to start on Oct. 8 but that ultimately the LHSAA felt it was ready to move to Phase 3 of its plan. The recommendation to move on to Phase 3 will also allow high school teams to start practicing in full pads and larger groups for 10-14 days before Phase 4 will allow high school teams to be full go.

"It's time. the Hurricane didn't help. But we can rebound. On behalf of the LHSAA, I am ready to take a recommendation to my executive committee next week," Bonine said. 

This is music to high school players and parents all across the state, particularly for the select few who are hoping to make it to the next level. A number of 2021 top prospects remain uncommitted including Maason Smith, Sage Ryan, Brian Thomas and Destyn Pazon. 

It also affects future classes as rising sophomores and juniors hope to show college programs more film, even if it's a shortened eight game schedule. Other future Louisiana prospects include Will Campbell, Walker Howard, Shazz Preston, Le'veon Moss, Jacoby Matthews, Tygee Hill, Emery Jones, Arch Manning and Derek Williams. 

The season likely won't look the same but 50% fan capacity is a solid amount of fans in the stands. This likely won't affect college football or NFL decisions, which will be left up to the individual states as well. Fans can start attending Saints games during week three though no official amount has been revealed by the governor's office. 

The same applies for LSU but with most SEC teams following similar guidelines between 20-25%, that seems to be the most likely scenario.

