LSU Center Liam Shanahan Announces Return for 2021 Season

For the last few weeks of the regular season, Ed Orgeron has talked about how much he'd like for some of LSU's more veteran players to return for another season in Baton Rouge. One of the biggest areas Orgeron tried to re-recruit in recent weeks was the offensive line.

Well Christmas came a little early for the purple and gold as center Liam Shanahan announced on Twitter that he'd be returning for the 2021 season.

The addition of Shanahan is a huge momentum swing for the Tigers' offense as the consistency up front was one of the weaknesses of the program a season ago. Now getting one of its anchors back with a whole offseason to improve in the workout facilities should reap benefits come next season.

As of now, most of the offensive line has not announced its intentions. Senior tackle Austin Deculus and junior guard Ed Ingram are possibly the only two players who could elect to move on to the NFL.

"I think you're gonna be surprised by the retention level that we have," Orgeron said last week. "I've talked to a lot of guys, now a lot of things can happen, but right now a lot of them are leaning on coming back. I'm recruiting the heck out of the offensive line which would really help us."

The program also has freshmen Marlon Martinez and Marcus Dumervil on the roster as well as potential returning starters Dare Rosenthal and Chasen Hines. LSU is also fresh off of signing highly touted tackle prospect Garrett Dellinger and is hoping to add a few more offensive linemen to close out the 2021 recruiting cycle.

"After we look at the signing class, we're gonna put in priority who we need sign and what's best for our football team. Everyone that was committed I gave them the chance to sign and that doesn't mean I won't sign them back. But now there's a priority list."

