Center Liam Shanahan Talks "No Brainer" Decision to Transfer to LSU Football for 2020 Season

Liam Shanahan spent four years at Harvard dreaming of reaching the highest level of college football. A three-year starter for the Crimson, starting at both right tackle and right guard over the course of his career, Shanahan wasn’t sure that opportunity would ever present itself.

After electing to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Shanahan was shocked when LSU came calling.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts native was a groundskeeper at Fenway Park growing up, lettering in three additional sports in high school including basketball, baseball and track and field. While the decision to move to south for SEC football was an easy one, adjusting to life in the South was like tackling a different beast.

"I was really a Boston kid growing up, going to Harvard obviously as well, so coming down here has been a bit of a culture shock for me," Shanahan said. "At this point I'm pretty well adjusted to it, I'm happy to be here and I'm very excited to start playing on Saturdays.

"The weather was certainly an adjustment coming down here. Luckily to this point I'm pretty used to it but geez some of the practices at the beginning was a different animal for me. I've been able to explore Baton Rouge a little bit, the food is awesome down here and I'm looking forward to being a part of this program and this place."

Initially the plan for Shanahan was to act as a swiss army knife offensive lineman, a guy that could play guard, tackle and a little bit of spot center. With the loss of four starters on the championship offensive line, Shanahan provided depth for a group that desperately needed it.

Instead, Shanahan fit right in from day one, also immediately earning reps at center along with Chasen Hines.

"I've learned a ton since I came down here, especially from coach [James] Cregg," Shanahan said. "I spent a lot of time with him just getting up to speed on the offense and even continue to do so now. I just want to be ready to go and hit the ground running."

On the field, the biggest adjustment for Shanahan has been the move to center full time. It was a move that the 6-foot-5, 304-pound lineman knew was a possibility when he signed and said the responsibility of being the signal caller on the line is what he's been focused on.

"For me, transitioning to center, I'm the one responsible for making the offensive line calls and working with Myles [Brennan] on protection checks," Shanahan said.

Shanahan's quick acclimation to the LSU system has provided further clarity on what the starting lineup will look like. The Tigers plan to start Dare Rosenthal at left tackle, Ed Ingram at left guard, Shanahan at center, Chasen Hines at right guard and Austin Deculus at right tackle.

The uncertainty surrounding an inexperienced group this offseason has been one of the major talking points but Shanahan believes the talent up front is undeniable.

"Dare's really kind of a freak athletically and I think I'm really excited to see him play on Saturdays. He's got a great work ethic and really impressive to watch so far," Shanahan said. "Same goes with Chasen, I think we have a lot of talent in the offensive line room. What we've been doing is really trying to get in a rhythm and groove together."

The group has been incredibly welcoming to Shanahan since his arrival in June. He and Brennan have gotten to know each other really well as the two are the main signal callers. Picking up the right protections is something both will need to do really well in order for the offense to operate smoothly.

Brennan talked about how intelligent Shanahan is as a player and how quickly the two have built that chemistry.

"He is one heck of a player, very smart, very intelligent," Brennan said. "He's picked up the offense very quickly and we're all excited to have him on board. I feel really close with our offensive line. Those guys have to be my best friends and they are and I have to depend on them just like they depend on me."

The offense as a whole has a huge piece to replace in Ja'Marr Chase as well as the obvious talent lost in the 2020 NFL draft. With a new team, Shanahan believes the offense has started to really gel in recent weeks but won't know for sure until the games start in a few weeks.

"One thing that we've kind of been talking about is obviously last season was an historic season but there's a lot of new guys stepping up and we're our own team," Shanahan said. "We really have to turn the chapter and start writing our own story now which is why it's so important to take advantage and don't waste any time.

"I'm so excited to be here, I can't stress that enough. I'm very grateful for the opportunity to come down here and prove myself in the SEC and playing for a program like LSU with so much tradition. I'm just really trying to live up every day to the standard I've set. This offense, this year we have a lot of doubters but we've gotta take it one day at a time."