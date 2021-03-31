Live Updates at LSU Football 2021 Pro Day

Nine former Tigers to give last ditch effort to NFL scouts to improve draft grade

For nine former LSU Tigers, Wednesday's pro day event is an opportunity that won't be taken lightly. With no NFL combine in 2021, this is the final time players can make good impressions on NFL scouts and organizations.

Every NFL team will have some form of representation at the pro day event according to the program with measurements already starting

Here's an updated look at how each prospect is measuring, including 40-yard dash times, vertical jumps and shuttle times.

Update: Jabril Cox won't be participating in the workout according to Jane Slater. He's dealing with a minor injury but supporting his teammates.

Here's video of JaCoby Stevens leading 42-inch vertical. He has a lot to gain from this pro day and he's off to a stellar start.

Chase, Marshall, Vincent and McMath all run sub 4.40 40-yard dashes. Should help all of their draft stocks to varying degrees.

Ja’Marr Chase (WR)

Height: 6-0 3/8

Weight: 201

Hand: 9 5/8

Arm: 30 3/4

Wingspan: 74 7/8

Bench Press: 23 reps (from past video, not this morning)

40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds

Vertical Jump: 41 inches

Broad Jump: 11 feet

3 Cone Drill:

20 Yd Shuttle:

60 Yd Shuttle:

Terrace Marshall (WR)

Height: 6-2 5/8

Weight: 205

Hand: 9 1/2

Arm: 32 3/4

Wingspan: 78 1/8

Bench Press: 19 reps

40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39 inches

Broad Jump: 10-5

3 Cone Drill:

20 Yd Shuttle:

60 Yd Shuttle:

Jabril Cox (LB)

Height: 6-3 1/8

Weight: 232

Hand: 9

Arm: 32 3/8

Wingspan: 79

Bench Press: N/A

40-yard dash: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3 Cone Drill: N/A

20 Yd Shuttle: N/A

60 Yd Shuttle: N/A

JaCoby Stevens (S/LB)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 212

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 32 1/4

Wingspan: 76 1/2

Bench Press:

40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds (first attempt)

Vertical Jump: 42 inches

Broad Jump: 10-10

3 Cone Drill:

20 Yd Shuttle:

60 Yd Shuttle:

Tyler Shelvin (DT)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 350

Hand: 10 1/4

Arm: 33 5/8

Wingspan: 80 1/4

Bench Press:

40-yard dash: 5.40 seconds

Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches

Broad Jump: 8-1

3 Cone Drill:

20 Yd Shuttle:

60 Yd Shuttle:

Kary Vincent (CB)

Height: 5-9

Weight: 185

Hand: 8 7/8

Arm: 30 1/4

Wingspan: 74 1/2

Bench Press: 8

40-yard dash: 4.33 seconds

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9-9

3 Cone Drill:

20 Yd Shuttle:

60 Yd Shuttle:

Racey McMath (WR)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 217

Hand: 8 7/8

Arm: 32

Wingspan: 79

Bench Press:

40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 10-4

3 Cone Drill:

20 Yd Shuttle:

60 Yd Shuttle:

Tory Carter (FB)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 229

Hand: 9 5/8

Arm: 30 5/8

Wingspan: 74 1/8

Bench Press: 24

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

Vertical Jump: 35 1/2 inches

Broad Jump: 9-4

3 Cone Drill:

20 Yd Shuttle:

60 Yd Shuttle:

Zach Von Rosenberg (P)

Height: 6-4 1/8

Weight: 235

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 31 3/8

Wingspan: 77 7/8

Bench Press:

40-yard dash:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3 Cone Drill:

20 Yd Shuttle:

60 Yd Shuttle: