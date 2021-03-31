Live Updates at LSU Football 2021 Pro Day
For nine former LSU Tigers, Wednesday's pro day event is an opportunity that won't be taken lightly. With no NFL combine in 2021, this is the final time players can make good impressions on NFL scouts and organizations.
Every NFL team will have some form of representation at the pro day event according to the program with measurements already starting
Here's an updated look at how each prospect is measuring, including 40-yard dash times, vertical jumps and shuttle times.
Update: Jabril Cox won't be participating in the workout according to Jane Slater. He's dealing with a minor injury but supporting his teammates.
Here's video of JaCoby Stevens leading 42-inch vertical. He has a lot to gain from this pro day and he's off to a stellar start.
Chase, Marshall, Vincent and McMath all run sub 4.40 40-yard dashes. Should help all of their draft stocks to varying degrees.
Ja’Marr Chase (WR)
Height: 6-0 3/8
Weight: 201
Hand: 9 5/8
Arm: 30 3/4
Wingspan: 74 7/8
Bench Press: 23 reps (from past video, not this morning)
40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds
Vertical Jump: 41 inches
Broad Jump: 11 feet
3 Cone Drill:
20 Yd Shuttle:
60 Yd Shuttle:
Terrace Marshall (WR)
Height: 6-2 5/8
Weight: 205
Hand: 9 1/2
Arm: 32 3/4
Wingspan: 78 1/8
Bench Press: 19 reps
40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds
Vertical Jump: 39 inches
Broad Jump: 10-5
3 Cone Drill:
20 Yd Shuttle:
60 Yd Shuttle:
Jabril Cox (LB)
Height: 6-3 1/8
Weight: 232
Hand: 9
Arm: 32 3/8
Wingspan: 79
Bench Press: N/A
40-yard dash: N/A
Vertical Jump: N/A
Broad Jump: N/A
3 Cone Drill: N/A
20 Yd Shuttle: N/A
60 Yd Shuttle: N/A
JaCoby Stevens (S/LB)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 212
Hand: 9 1/8
Arm: 32 1/4
Wingspan: 76 1/2
Bench Press:
40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds (first attempt)
Vertical Jump: 42 inches
Broad Jump: 10-10
3 Cone Drill:
20 Yd Shuttle:
60 Yd Shuttle:
Tyler Shelvin (DT)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 350
Hand: 10 1/4
Arm: 33 5/8
Wingspan: 80 1/4
Bench Press:
40-yard dash: 5.40 seconds
Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches
Broad Jump: 8-1
3 Cone Drill:
20 Yd Shuttle:
60 Yd Shuttle:
Kary Vincent (CB)
Height: 5-9
Weight: 185
Hand: 8 7/8
Arm: 30 1/4
Wingspan: 74 1/2
Bench Press: 8
40-yard dash: 4.33 seconds
Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches
Broad Jump: 9-9
3 Cone Drill:
20 Yd Shuttle:
60 Yd Shuttle:
Racey McMath (WR)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 217
Hand: 8 7/8
Arm: 32
Wingspan: 79
Bench Press:
40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds
Vertical Jump: 34 inches
Broad Jump: 10-4
3 Cone Drill:
20 Yd Shuttle:
60 Yd Shuttle:
Tory Carter (FB)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 229
Hand: 9 5/8
Arm: 30 5/8
Wingspan: 74 1/8
Bench Press: 24
40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds
Vertical Jump: 35 1/2 inches
Broad Jump: 9-4
3 Cone Drill:
20 Yd Shuttle:
60 Yd Shuttle:
Zach Von Rosenberg (P)
Height: 6-4 1/8
Weight: 235
Hand: 9 1/8
Arm: 31 3/8
Wingspan: 77 7/8
Bench Press:
40-yard dash:
Vertical Jump:
Broad Jump:
3 Cone Drill:
20 Yd Shuttle:
60 Yd Shuttle: