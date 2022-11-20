Live Updates/Thread: No. 6 LSU vs. UAB

Final: LSU 41, UAB 10

Fourth Quarter

LSU safety Derrick Davis is in at running back and broke open a 24-yard run.

Jayden Daniels' night is over for LSU and the Tigers will put in Garrett Nussmeier to close this one out. Daniels finished the night going 22-for-29 with 408 total yards and two total touchdowns.

Score Update: LSU 41, UAB 10

Noah Cain is having a day, leading the Tigers' offense down the field with his legs, and Jayden Daniels caps off the drive with a touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr.

After a sluggish start, this LSU defense has turned things around and come alive when the Tigers needed them most. Another stop to continue their dominance and LSU takes over.

John Emery fumbles the ball for the second time tonight and UAB takes over.

Third Quarter

After a 14-play, 51-yard drive that took over six minutes off of the clock, LSU holds the Blazers on a fourth down attempt. Tigers take over.

Score Update: LSU 34, UAB 10

Daniels with a QB keeper to get his first touchdown of the night. Extra point is no good.

After another Blazers punt, LSU gets the ball again and the Jayden Daniels show continues. On five plays, he has the Tigers inside the 10-yard line. A UAB horse-collar penalty puts LSU on the two-yard line.

Tigers with uncharacteristic penalties that stop the drive almost instantly. Daniels with a few passes that got away from him and Bramblett is out to punt. Blazers take over with the football.

Blazers receive the ball to start the second half, but another crucial stop by the Tigers defense halts any offensive momentum. UAB punts. Gregory Clayton returns it. LSU ball.

Halftime: LSU 28, UAB 10

Second Quarter

Noah Cain punches in his third touchdown of the first half as the Tigers take a commanding 28-10 lead right before halftime.

Jayden Daniels is a wizard in the two-minute offense. On just three plays, he puts the Tigers inside the five-yard line as they look to punch in a score before halftime. 43 seconds remain in the half.

The Blazers reached midfield but another drive stalls as the Tigers' defense continues getting into a groove. Jay Ward with the key stop on fourth down.

Score Update: LSU 21, UAB 10

Another Noah Cain touchdown extends the Bayou Bengals' lead after a methodical 12-play, 79-yard drive.

A Jayden Daniels scramble puts the Tigers back in the red zone. It's been an efficient day at the office for LSU's QB1: 13-17 for 203 yards.

Malik Nabers is having a day for this LSU offense. After another massive gain, the sophomore wide receiver is up to five receptions for 112 yards as we reach the midway point in the second quarter.

LSU's defense handles business to force a Blazers three and out. Gregory Clayton returns the punt for the Tigers. LSU ball on the 43-yard line.

Tigers drive all the way down to the red zone with a mix of read options and quick passes by Jayden Daniels, but a fumble by John Emery gives the ball back to UAB. Blazers ball.

Score Update: LSU 14, UAB 10

UAB's field goal is good. Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins is putting together a solid game thus far. 8-for-8 with 85 yards.

First Quarter

Ali Gaye comes up with a huge third down sack to hold the Blazers to a field goal attempt.

UAB is not scared in the slightest as they continue putting together another masterful drive. Balanced attack puts them inside the 20-yard line.

Harold Perkins starts off the drive with a monster tackle for loss, but the Blazers rally to get the first down two plays later.

LSU is throwing their fair share of jabs here in the first quarter. After giving up a quick touchdown, they charge down the field to retake the lead. Noah Cain caps off an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a score. Tigers lead 14-7.

Score Update: LSU 7, UAB 7

After a 66-yard kickoff return for UAB, the Blazers waste no time to punch in a touchdown. DeWayne McBride punches in the score to tie this one.

No Kayshon Boutte on the opening drive for LSU. The junior WR also hasn't been spotted on the sideline.

Score Update: LSU 7, UAB 0

A nine-play, 79-yard drive ends in a rushing touchdown by John Emery to put the Tigers up 7-0 early.

On the second play of the opening drive, Jayden Daniels connects with Malik Nabers for a 47-yard gain. Man-on-man coverage with Daniels putting the ball on the money.

UAB has won the opening kickoff and has deferred until the second half. The Tigers will get the ball to start this one.

Pregame

LSU will be without starting running back Josh Williams for tonight's matchup. Along with Williams, backup Armoni Goodwin will be out against UAB. Tigers will roll with two scholarship backs: Noah Cain and John Emery. Emery will be tonight's starter.

Josh Williams is LSU’s top rusher from the running back position with 477 yards and 6 TDs. Williams had the second 100-yard game of his career last week vs. Arkansas (118 yards, 1 TD).

Starting offensive lineman Charles Turner is dressed out, but isn't running with the first-team during warmups. Marlon Martinez will take his spot as tonight's starter.

LSU has used 5 different starting combinations on its offensive line this year. Miles Frazier is the only player to start every game on the offensive line this year and he’s done so at 3 positions (7 at LG, 2 at RG, 1 at RT).

LSU’s Jayden Daniels is one of only 3 FBS QB's to have 600+ rushing yards and 2,000+ passing yards this year. Daniels enters the UAB game with 629 rushing yards and 2,080 passing yards.