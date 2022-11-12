Live Updates/Thread: No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas

Second Quarter

Tigers elect to go for it on fourth down but a false start penalty is called on Mason Taylor. On the following play, the Tigers fake the punt, pick up the first down, but a holding penalty brings it back. Two fourth down conversions taken back by penalties.

LSU is giving sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin some run here to start the second quarter. Goodwin is continuing to get back into the rotation after a hamstring injury.

Score Update: Arkansas 3, LSU 0

First Quarter

Arkansas runs the ball on three straight plays, goes for it on fourth down, and the Tigers come up with a tremendous stop to hold the Razorbacks to zero points inside the 10-yard line. LSU takes over after the turnover on downs.

On the first play of the Tigers' third drive, Jayden Daniels fumbles. The play was blown up in the backfield and the Razorbacks will start their drive inside LSU's 10-yard line.

Score Update: Arkansas 3, LSU 0

Malik Hornsby showcasing his elite athleticism here on the Razorbacks' second drive. Escaping the pocket and making the smart read. A key third down stop by LSU linebacker Greg Penn holds Arkansas to a 28-yard field goal.

Sloppy start for the LSU offensive line. After a third sack on Jayden Daniels, Emery Jones is flagged for a false start. Tigers' offense unable to get anything going and will punt the ball away.

LSU's defense forces a three-and-out against Arkansas backup quarterback Malik Hornsby. Tigers will start their second drive at its own 20.

Jayden Daniels throws his second interception of the season on a missed read at the line of scrimmage. Arkansas football near midfield.

Arkansas starts off with a three-man rush and it instantly gives the Tigers trouble. Jayden Daniels is sacked on back-to-back players, but on third and 18, LSU RB Josh Williams finds a hole and gets the first down.

Pregame

Arkansas has won the coin toss and has deferred. LSU will start with the football.

Arkansas starting quarterback KJ Jefferson has been ruled out for today's contest against LSU as he continues nursing a shoulder injury. The Razorbacks will start Malik Hornsby.

LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger is dressed out and is warming up after missing the last few games with a knee injury. The Tigers will roll with the same starting lineup they’ve used the last couple of weeks, but adding additional depth from Dellinger is key.

LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. is out for today's game against the Razorbacks.

According to The Athletic’s Brody Miller, Arkansas starting quarterback KJ Jefferson is dressed out, but hasn’t been seen throwing with the other signal-callers in warmups. He is off to the side with the other coaches as he continues battling a shoulder injury. Something to monitor as kickoff approaches.

Weather conditions are frigid in Fayetteville. With ice remaining on the field, both the Tigers and Razorbacks will be going through warmups as they continue looking to remove the snow.