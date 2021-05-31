A Look Ahead to Louisiana's Best in 2023 Recruiting Class, Where LSU Football Stands

Louisiana has produced some truly elite talent over the last several years and the Tigers have done a nice job of putting a wall on recruiting in state. In the 2022 class alone, LSU already has nine in state commits and are targeting many more high profile players.

But the team is also starting that process of recruiting 2023 players as well. With the program set to host various camps over the next month, expect many prospects from not just the 2022 class but 2023 as well to participate.

Here's a look at some of the top underclassman talent in the state and LSU's standing with each.

Arch Manning (QB)

He's the prized recruit of this class at the quarterback position and putting his name aside for a minute, the tools he already possesses makes him as close to can't miss as they come. Manning has elite pocket awareness, touch, picture perfect throwing technique and mobility that is so important in today's modern game.

Manning's recruitiment is set to really take off this summer with visits already planned for Alabama, Clemson, Texas and Georgia on the list. He's already visited LSU and met with coach Ed Orgeron and according to his high school coach, John Stewart, is building a relationship with the new LSU staff via zoom calls.

"He's stayed grounded but the sky's the limit. He still hasn't really gotten to that next level, he's constantly growing," Stewart said. "He's a rarity and the thing about Arch is he really understands the totality with being a great quarterback. He's always trying to attack things to get better at and he's just a blessing to coach."

Shelton Sampson (WR)

Sampson is one of the top receivers in the country and the Catholic High product has many tools that make him one of the more enticing players regardless of class in recruiting. At 6-foot-4, Sampson has impressive length and similar build to former LSU receiver Terrace Marshall, who was a consistent touchdown threat while with the Tigers.

He's completely dominated the 7v7 circuit this offseason and has really expanded his recruiting by picking up a number of offers over the last month, including Tennessee, Nebraska and Arizona State. Sampson still has two seasons to hone his craft but he's feeling good about the progress he's made since his sophomore season ended.

"I need to work on getting in and out of my breaks. That's the main thing right now," Sampson said. "My speed and ability to go up and get the ball when it's in the air has really helped me early in my career."

Jaiden Ausberry (LB)

He's been around LSU his entire life and has even spent his high school career on campus at University High, where he's established himself as an ascending linebacker/safety hybrid because of his athleticism.

Though he's considered a linebacker prospect, it's Ausberry's speed that sets him apart from your typical big bodied linebacker. Currently running a 4.5 40-yard dash, Ausberry hopes to add on some weight in the hopes that he can shift into an inside linebacker role at the collegiate level.

"My strengths are speed, going to the ball and attacking. I don't think I have a big weakness but I want to get bigger so I can play that inside linebacker position," Ausberry said. "I run a 4.5-4.6 right now but I want to be able to run a 4.4, kind of like a Devin White. That's who I resemble my game after. His speed and the way he plays, he's got that dog mentality and that's how I want to play.

Derek Williams (S)

Williams has plenty of experience going against talent as he spent every day his freshman season in high school going head-to-head with LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte. He now enters his junior season at Westgate High School as one of the fastest risers up recruiting boards and earning offers from Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame and Auburn in the last month.

Williams is long and has great ball instincts for a safety entering his junior offseason. He talked about his connection with Boutte and the advice he's received about the recruiting process before his sophomore season.

"We'd go head to head at practice and most of the time during practice they'd put me at corner to guard him so it was a great experience for me," Williams said. "I just love being aggressive. I love playing over the top where I can go get the ball. When they put me at cornerback or on the line I just really get that itch to make big plays, whether it be picks or sacks."