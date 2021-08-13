LSU Football Faces Critical Stretch in 2022 Recruiting Class With its Skill Position Players

Tigers have a nice variety of receivers, tight ends but work is far from done to keep class together

Evaluating the LSU tight end and wide receiver recruits provides a look into the future of the passing game, and the Tigers could really excel with the commitment of one more talented wide receiver.

LSU’s passing game averaged 401.6 yards passing during the 2019 national championship season, and 312.2 yards passing during the 2020 season. There’s been extremely talented players involved in the LSU passing attack like Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall playing for the Tigers, and LSU continues to search for players to continue in their footsteps.

Looking into the 2022 recruiting class, there are two tight ends and two wide receivers committed to the Tigers that will help keep the tradition going, and the chance to bring in one more local talent could provide LSU with another future group of pass catchers that light up scoreboards.

Jake Johnson

Vitals: 6’5”, 225-pounds

Position: Tight End

High School: Watkinsville (Ga.) High School

Recruitment: Committed to LSU

One of the nation’s top tight ends, Johnson was purposely listed first amongst this list because he’s much more than just a receiving tight end. The way Johnson moves out of a three-point stance is very natural and provides insight about his natural flexibility and athletic skills. He’s smooth.

Once Johnson goes into his route, he’s very difficult to defend with receiver-like movements and cuts. Combined with his frame, those skills make it hard for a defensive coordinator to find a defensive back or linebacker that matches up with Johnson. The Tigers have talented wide receivers in this class as well, but one could argue that Johnson is the most unique passing target from the 2022 recruiting class because of his combination of size and ability to move more like a 200-pound wide receiver than a traditional tight end.

Mason Taylor

Vitals: 6’4”, 230-pounds

Position: Tight End

High School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas

Recruitment: Committed to LSU

Taylor’s role will likely be a combination of skills working with the other talented Tigers’ passing game targets. With the frame to play tight end, H-back, fullback or be a flex tight end, Taylor will be able to help each personnel package because of his own position flexibility. That’s first and foremost.

He’s already a consistent pass receiver and plays well against zone or man coverage. Depending on how big Taylor becomes, he could be used as an in-line blocker or move out wide much like Johnson will likely do the majority of the time.

Decoldest Crawford

Vitals: 6’1”, 180-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks

Recruitment: LSU Commitment

Crawford could be compared to Jefferson in terms of recent LSU receivers. Because of Crawford’s hands, route running skills, and ability to make plays after the catch, any modern offense would love to place into the lineup. He’s simply an athlete that chose to play wide receiver and now he’s become a multi-faceted passing game threat.

Crawford would be another player that could find himself moving around into different positions. Whether it will be slot, outside or boundary, Crawford may find a consistent niche at any one of the three primary wide receiver spots. That also means opposing teams will have a hard time knowing how to stop the LSU commitment.

Aaron Anderson

Vitals: 5’10”

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr

Recruitment: Committed to LSU

This young man is the jack rabbit that few defenders will be able to bring down with but one defender attempting to tackle Anderson in space. Speed and quickness represent Anderson’s strong suits. Once the football reaches his hands, the games begin.

A lock to be involved with LSU’s punt and kickoff teams down the line, Anderson will likely be a slot receiver for the Tigers. He will be a player that opposing teams need to focus on with a really talented cornerback in the slot or he will torch a defense. He’s just too quick off the line of scrimmage for a safety or linebacker to cover him. Combining Anderson with Crawford will be interesting as the Tigers can mix and match formations.

Now, one more talented passing game piece needs to be added. Will it be a local talent? There’s certainly one very good player to keep in mind.

Shazz Preston

Vitals: 6’1”, 190-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Saint James (La.) High School

Recruitment: Took official visits to Southern California (June 4) and Texas (June 18) thus far. Has been active with unofficial visits as well, taking trips to Baton Rouge and Tuscaloosa during this summer. There’s a long way to go for Preston’s signature, and several programs possess a chance to land his talents.

Preston is already really good, and he’s not even close to a finished product. The long and lean athlete could weigh well over 200-pounds before being a sophomore in college, and he’s not finished improving his top-end speed yet either. What makes him a talented prospect does include conversation regarding his measurables, however.

Preston makes the catch. That’s the bottom line. Whether it may be a contested pass for a fade ball, a back shoulder fade near the pylon of the end zone, or a post route while splitting a cornerback and free safety, Preston catches the football in traffic. He’s also capable of making defenses pay after the football reaches his hands.

Preston would be an intriguing final piece to LSU’s wide receiver core if the Tigers intend to take just three wide receivers. With Preston’s talent level, the Tigers could pass on a fourth wide receiver and concentrate on using that fourth wide receiver scholarship, hypothetically speaking, towards another position of need like offensive tackle where numbers are a bigger concern. Something to think about.

The Tigers could also look to only take a fourth wide receiver if it’s a true stud like Evan Stewart from Texas, one of the best all-around wide receiver recruits in the country. More about Stewart in an upcoming film review.

Final Thoughts

The 2022 passing game commitments are very talented, and there’s room for at least one more wide receiver to join the fold. LSU fans will be witnessing more passing game fireworks moving forward, and the Tigers are still working towards adding even more wide receiver talent to the already loaded 2022 passing game commitments.