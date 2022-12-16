LOOK: LSU Commits Recruiting Desmond Ricks, Using Social Media

After Javien Toviano committed to LSU on Thursday, focus immediately shifted to 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. The IMG product, who just recently reclassified from the 2024 cycle into the 2023 cycle, is now the highest priority target remaining on the board for LSU.

The Tigers are still locked in on 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, but with anticipation the elite prospect waits until February to sign, it makes Ricks the No. 1 target for this program before Early Signing Day next week.

Ricks will be in Baton Rouge for his official visit this weekend. With the Tigers getting his final visit, it puts them in great position, but there is still work to be done after the lockdown corner visited Alabama and Florida recently.

Along with Brian Kelly and his coaching staff doing their fair share of recruiting for Ricks, we’ve seen players in both the 2023 and 2024 classes utilizing social media to push for Ricks.

Here’s what social media is saying:

Javien Toviano - Cornerback - 2023 Commit

LSU continues to elevate their 2023 recruiting class to new heights after gaining a commitment from 5-star cornerback Javien Toviano this week. The Texas native announced his pledge to the Tigers Thursday afternoon.

Toviano is commit No. 25 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 3-star tight end Jackson McGohan on Tuesday.

This is a huge victory for this LSU staff. In search of key pieces to the secondary for the future, Brian Kelly’s staff went out and reeled in the No. 1 cornerback in Texas.

Here's what Toviano is saying on social media:

Colin Hurley - Quarterback - 2024 Commit

A two time state champion, Hurley started for Trinity Christian as an eighth grader and led the team to a state championship. In 2021, he did it again as a freshman, this time earning accolades including FL High School Class 2A Overall Player of the Year.

He's been clocked at throwing a ball 61 mph. As a comparison, Patrick Mahomes tied the NFL Combine record in 2017 by throwing a ball 60 mph. The physical traits on Hurley are astounding at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds and already running a 4.8 40-yard dash with the arm strength and accuracy of a readymade college quarterback.

After shutting down his recruitment and committing to LSU on Thursday, to get Hurley in town to see his future home is a big win.

Tayvion Galloway - Tight End - 2024 Commit

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Galloway over a short period of time.

Galloway has proven to be a threat as a blocking tight end and has shown flashes of his soft hands when becoming a pass catcher. After finishing just his junior year, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU offense when his time comes.

Here's what Galloway has been saying on social media: