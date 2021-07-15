Top Remaining In State Prospects LSU Football Hopes to Land in 2022 Class

Pair of defensive ends, skills position players among the top remaining talent in Louisiana with Tigers' class just over half full

As LSU’s class of 2022 continues to move forward, more and more local prospects are becoming a focus for the Tigers. Here’s a look at five prospects from the Bayou State that the LSU coaching staff would like to sign.

The Tigers now have 14 verbal commitments for the class of 2022. As Head Coach Ed Orgeron and his staff zero in on the last primary targets, many of the best actually hail from right in the state of Louisiana.

Amongst the in-state prospects the Tigers continue to recruit, here are five Louisiana prep players to keep an eye on, as LSU would really like to sign each prospect.

Quency Wiggins, Defensive End, 6’6”, 265-pounds, Baton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)

A newcomer to the high school football scene, this local prospect is one of the most imposing players in the country, and he still looks very lean. Wiggins played basketball growing up, and he could still be a prime Division I basketball recruit if he wanted. It now appears that football will be Wiggins’ long-term future, however.

With a tremendous wingspan and a quickness that usually resides within a 220-pound player, Wiggins just began to learn how to play with some technique. He’s still adapting to a very technical sport, however, and that’s why this young man’s upside is quite high.

Wiggins projects as a strong side defensive end, but he’s likely to add more weight. Thus, he could play defensive tackle during obvious passing situations to take advantage of his quickness against interior offensive linemen.

Shazz Preston, Wide Receiver, 6’0”, 185-pounds, St. James High School

Preston is the opposite of Wiggins. He’s from a football family as his brother plays football for Mississippi State. The rangy wide receiver has the ability to play inside or outside wide receiver in college, and he’s also a top-notch athlete that could return kicks and punts if he wanted.

Blessed with natural quickness, Preston also provides better-than-expected technique for a high school football prospect. The ability to set up defensive backs with moves during his route, as well as positioning his body to shield off defenders proved to be evident from his junior film.

Landing James would be a feather in LSU’s cap as he’s the remaining in-state wide receiver that LSU really went after from the outset of this recruiting class.

Kendrick Law, Cornerback, 5’11”, 185-pounds, Shreveport (Captain Shreve)

As complete a skill position player as one will find in Louisiana, Law might be fought over by different college coaches to play under their direct supervision. Law could be a cornerback, nickel cornerback, safety, running back, or wide receiver.

Most project him to play in the secondary, such as SI All-American Publisher John Garcia with an article that just came out about the nation’s top nickel cornerbacks: SI All-American Watch List: Nickel Rankings.

Law earned the No. 2 overall nickel ranking, and this just happens to be a very good year for cornerbacks. Regardless of Law’s position, he provides the type of size, speed, and quickness to make an impact at the college level.

J’Mond Tapp, Defensive End, 6’3”, 240-pounds, Donaldsonville High School

Playing in Southern Louisiana along the Mississippi River, Tapp probably does not receive the recognition that he deserves amongst Louisiana fans. Donaldsonville simply does not possess the population that will provide a bigger school and more fanfare as some other high schools. Despite that fact, Tapp became a national recruit for a reason.

A player that really began to fill out over the course of the last year, Tapp is still lean and athletic. His frame could add another 20 pounds without much if any harm. With plus-athleticism overall, this is the type of prospect LSU really needs to keep home.

Tapp’s upside is much like Wiggins: through the roof. An extremely mobile and nimble defensive end, he’s a bull in a china shop while playing high school football. Once he reaches college and better understands hand placement and how and when to mix up his pass rushing moves, look out.

TreVonte’ Citizen, Running Back, 5’11”, 200-pounds, Lake Charles (Lake Charles Prep)

Yet another prospect that does not receive the attention that he should, Citizen probably needs to be described as a combination running back. He’s adept at hitting the hole and running hard through the second and third levels of the defense, provides natural between-the-tackles vision, and he can elude the first tackler far more often than not.

Considering LSU’s offensive philosophy, Citizen could be a great addition to the Tigers. He already plays instinctively when carrying the football and he’s also the type of athlete that will be a serious threat to make plays after catching a screen or running a route.

In some ways, Citizen is quite a bit like Law. The quickness, vision, and natural football IQ are quite similar. Come to think of it, Citizen’s physical skills would allow him to be a really good college safety, but he will most likely play running back, and that’s just fine with LSU. Citizen is the type of football player that LSU needs on its roster and in its offensive backfield.

Final Thoughts

LSU has done a really nice job of focusing on Louisiana talent this recruiting cycle. Considering how much talent the Tigers already brought in from Louisiana, as well as how much Louisiana talent that remains uncommitted, there’s still an opportunity to sign an incredible in-state recruiting class