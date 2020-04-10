LSU Football Players Most Likely to Breakout in 2020: No. 7 Cordale Flott, Cornerback

One of the questions heading into the 2019 season was outside of the starting cornerback duo of senior Kristian Fulton and freshman phenom Derek Stingley Jr., who could step up and provide depth to the cornerback position.

LSU had an influx of freshman talent come in 2019 at the cornerback slot including Raydarious Jones, Jay Ward and Cordale Flott. It wasn't quite known in the fall if any of the freshmen would be able to significantly contribute for the eventual national champs, but Flott ended up being a key rotational piece for the LSU secondary.

He appeared in 13 games, making one start against Ole Miss at nickel safety and playing some on the outside as well. In the win over the Rebels, Flott had a career-high five tackles and finished with 15 total on the season with four passes defended.

Flott now enters the 2020 offseason with experience, confidence and the backing of his head coach, who could hardly contain his excitement when talking about Flott in early February.

"Cordale Flott, to me, is one of the best corners we're going to have here," Ed Orgeron said. "Obviously Derek Stingley is off the charts. Probably one of the greatest corners to play here at LSU. It's going to end up that way. But Cordale Flott is not that far behind. He is an outstanding player."

Not bad praise from Orgeron but Flott will have some competition this year to earn a starting spot. In addition to Jones and Ward being a year older, freshman five-star cornerback Elias Ricks lies in wait.

Ricks had offseason shoulder surgery that would've limited him in spring camp but with extra time to heal and rehab, he could be a full go whenever the team is allowed to reconvene for practice.

"Obviously, Derek Stingley, who's going to be the next corner, I think we're fine there with Cordale Flott, Jay Ward," Orgeron said on Tuesday's "Off the Bench" interview. "I think those guys are going to be outstanding and I feel good about those guys. Raydarious Jones is back, think those guys are going to be outstanding there. You know, another guy I forgot to mention at corner is Elias Ricks. I think Elias is going to have one heck of a career here at LSU."

Even though the competition will be fierce for Flott this offseason, he feels like the safest bet to earn the starting job opposite Stingley. His 6-foot-2, 160-pound wiry frame is perfect as a cover corner and he's proven he can cover in a rotational role in the SEC. Now it's about proving it for 60 minutes.