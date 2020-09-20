The Step-By-Step Process of How Fans Will Enter Tiger Stadium for 2020 Football Games

We're less than a week away from LSU football in Death Valley and there is plenty to cover. On Saturday, members of the media were given a walkthrough of some of the major protocols that will be in place for the five regular season games in Tiger Stadium this season.

For complete gameday guidelines, fans are encouraged to visit this page for a complete rundown. Some of the main bullet points to refresh first are there will be just over 25,000 fans for the home opener against Mississippi State. Of the just under 30% of season ticket holders who opted into tickets this season, each account will be ensured at least two tickets.

In addition there will be no on campus tailgating and face masks will be required.

The two big items addressed in Saturday's media walkthrough were concessions and fan entrance. Most of the entrances for fans will be located on the west side of the stadium starting where the students normally enter for games and looping around to the side of the stadium facing Nicholson Drive.

This is just one of the many entrances fans will be allowed to enter the stadium through. As always, security will be at each entry point to check tickets and the clear bag policy will remain in tact this season. Once in the stadium, fans are also encouraged to take ramps and stairs to their seats as there will be limited capacity inside elevators which could cause crowds to build.

Tiger Stadium fan entrance

Social distancing stickers will be placed at each entrance to avoid groups being too closely compacted together. LSU has suggested that fans arrive a few hours before kickoff to ensure getting through the gameday protocols with ease. In order to maximize the amount of fans allowed in the stadium, there will be seated areas in the upper decks of either sideline.

While fans won't have their temperatures taken, it is also advised by the LSU athletic department that fans who feel sick should stay away from attending the games.

As for concessions, the main point to know is that all meals will be pre-packaged and stickers will be placed in six-foot distances much like when fans enter the stadium. There are a few rules that will be in place at concession stands:

1. Cashless Transactions: cash to card machines will be available.

2. Food and Drinks: face masks may be temporarily removed while consuming food and drink at your seat.

3. Bottled Water: Fans are permitted to bring 32 ounce bottle of water into venues

Additionally, instead of a soda fountain with cups for drinks, fans will be able to purchase canned beverages or bottled waters off to the side. However, championship cups will be available for purchase at the concession stands.

Fans will be able to bring in bottled water, canned beverages will be available for purchase as well.

“By all of us doing a few things differently this season, we’re going to safely play football with fans in the stands and that’s exciting for everyone who loves LSU,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward in a statement last week. “Doing this safely and smartly is our shared responsibility. It’s important for this community, our school and our student-athletes. We’re in this together and we are all excited to play football in Tiger Stadium with the greatest fans in America. I want to thank Governor Edwards and his team for their strong support and guidance during this time.”

With six days until kickoff, the Tigers will be looking to defend their national championship in a crazy season. In the meantime, seeing that "2019" on the left side of the scoreboard sure eases the minds of what will undoubtedly be a season unlike any other.