Seven LSU Players Selected in Mel Kiper's Latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft

We're officially nine days out from the 2020 NFL Draft, the first major sporting event being held in what feels like an eternity. The draft process has been unusual as draft prospects adapt to video conferences with interested teams and sending in videos from their own personal "pro days" as a last ditch effort to improve their draft stock.

It'll be a weekend filled with excitement for nearly 20 LSU players hoping to hear their names called and start their NFL careers. Last week, the NFL announced that 58 prospects will be a part of the virtual draft including LSU's Joe Burrow, Grant Delpit, Justin Jefferson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Kristian Fulton, Lloyd Cushenberry, Patrick Queen and Thaddeus Moss all agreeing to participate.

The next nine days will be a time for analysts to give their final predictions on where each prospect will land and on Tuesday, ESPN's Mel Kiper released his two round Mock Draft 4.0. Here are the seven LSU players Kiper sees going in the first 64 picks.

Joe Burrow (No. 1 overall, Cincinnati Bengals)

The expected longtime destination for the Heisman winning quarterback, Burrow is coming off arguably the greatest college football season of all time. There were rumors that the Miami Dolphins would try to offer a king's ransom for the right to select Burrow but those rumors have cooled in recent days.

The Bengals are in a great position to reset their franchise and take the Heisman Trophy winner, who is the clear best quarterback in this class. Burrow should energize a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 1990. Now, can Cincinnati get anything in a trade for Andy Dalton, or will it cut him after the draft?

In an interview with "Off the Bench" on Tuesday, Burrow said that wherever he winds up, he knows it'll be an uphill climb to make the team a consistent winner. Whatever challenges might be thrown his way, Burrow will change life for the Bengals if he can get a little bit of help around him.

"Whatever team I go to is going to be a challenge at the beginning and I'm going to have to persevere through it. Without OTA's this year, you're going to have less time with your team so there's going to be ups and downs but you've gotta battle through it."

Justin Jefferson (No. 15 overall, Denver Broncos)

This is quite a leap for Jefferson, who has been most popularly mocked in the early 20's to Jacksonville or Philadelphia. Jefferson was one of the major beneficiaries of the NFL combine, posting a 4.43 40-yard dash and is continuing to rise in Kiper's mock draft.

Jefferson is one of the hottest names in the draft. After catching 111 passes with 18 touchdowns for the national champs last year, he surprised scouts with a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine, and I called him a riser. Well, he's still rising. An even 100 of his catches for LSU last season came out of the slot, and that's where he'd fit best for Denver, which has a stud young outside target in Courtland Sutton.

Alongside a rising talent like Sutton will give the Broncos a 1-2 punch that could be quite the duo in a few years. But they first need to find a quarterback that will be able to get them the ball. Free agents Cam Newton or Jameis Winston would make a lot of sense or Denver could stick with Drew Lock if it feels like he's a long term answer.

Regardless of who the quarterback is, Jefferson's talent alone will help a Denver offense that's been stuck in the mud ever since Peyton Manning's retirement.

K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 16 overall, Atlanta Falcons)

Chaisson doesn't turn 21 until late July and has the athleticism and burst to make an impact from the jump as a rookie. He's as versatile as they come from an edge rusher perspective, something the Falcons will be looking for in the draft.

Dan Quinn's defense has undergone several changes this offseason, but there are still holes at edge rusher, cornerback and defensive tackle. And even after swapping Vic Beasley Jr. for Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, I still look at Chaisson as the best value here because of the upside he brings as a versatile pass-rusher. After Chase Young, he's the best edge rusher in this class.

Since their Super Bowl appearance, getting after the quarterback has been difficult for the Falcons and in a division that now features Tom Brady and Drew Brees, it will be imperative for that to change. Selecting Chaisson would be a great start.

Patrick Queen (No. 28 overall, Baltimore Ravens)

A late bloomer, Queen's phenomenal play down the stretch of the 2019 season saw his draft stock rise from a day two prospect to a first round talent. The Ravens, since losing linebacker CJ Mosely, have been looking for that difference maker to anchor the middle of the field.

The Ravens lost a few defensive linemen this offseason, but they upgraded by trading for Calais Campbell and signing Derek Wolfe. What they haven't replaced, however, is inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, who left the team in free agency last year and whose absence was felt throughout the 2019 season. Queen, a run-and-hit linebacker with stellar instincts, could fill that void. With Marshal Yanda retiring, guard is another option here.

Queen's ability to play sideline to sideline and make plays in the backfield makes him a perfect selection for the Ravens but will he be there for the taking? Teams like New Orleans, Minnesota and Miami could all use help at the linebacker spot and pick before the Ravens next week.

Kristian Fulton (No. 38 overall, Carolina Panthers)

An all LSU starting unit at cornerback would be a pleasant look in Carolina as Fulton would fit well opposite Donte Jackson. Fulton is technically sound and will be able to play press or off coverage at the NFL level, though he did struggle in the playmaking department in his two seasons as a starter at LSU.

Carolina is at the very beginning stages of its rebuild, so it needs to take the best player available (or trade down to add more assets). And with an open spot opposite Donte Jackson, that target could be a cornerback. Fulton looked like a future first-rounder at times last season, but he also had some inconsistent games. He is great in press coverage, though, and could be a steal.

At 6-foot-0, 197 pounds, Fulton possesses the size and coverage ability to mold his playmaking skills, which would make him a dynamic corner at the professional level.

Grant Delpit (No. 41 overall, Cleveland Browns)

Continuing the string of multiple LSU players on the same NFL roster, Delpit would walk into a purple and gold heavy situation in Cleveland with Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Greedy Williams already there. Delpit has some areas he needs to improve including becoming a more consistent tackler but he's as good a playmaker this secondary class has to offer.

In his final two seasons, Delpit recorded seven sacks, 15 tackles for a loss, seven interceptions and 24 passes defended.

Last year, the Browns got a first-round talent from LSU on Day 2 in cornerback Greedy Williams. In this scenario, an LSU safety with first-round talent drops to Cleveland on Day 2. I thought at one point that Delpit might go in the top 10 picks, but his inconsistency throughout the 2019 season will likely see him drop to the second round. If he can put it all together, he could be a Pro Bowl all-around safety.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 52 overall, Los Angeles Rams)

Edwards-Helaire makes so much sense in Los Angeles as the Rams look for an all-around back that could replace Todd Gurley in the Sean McVay offense.

With Todd Gurley gone, do the Rams really know what they have at running back? Veteran Malcolm Brown and 2019 third-round pick Darrell Henderson Jr. both averaged less than 4 yards per carry in limited opportunities last season. The 5-foot-7 Edwards-Helaire was tremendous for the national champs in 2019, becoming the first player in SEC history with 1,000 rushing yards and 50 receptions in a season. Give him some receiving reps in L.A. and he'd be a great option for Jared Goff. The Rams also have needs along the offensive line and the front seven.

His ability to make plays in the backfield as a pass catcher and run blocker will make him a fan favorite. While not the fastest, he is arguably the quickest and most powerful back in the class and should be an X-factor for any team that drafts him.