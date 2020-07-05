LSU Football’s Talent at Receiver, Tight End to be Cornerstone of 2020 Offensive Success

LSU wide receiver coach Mickey Joseph joined 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge’s Off the Bench on Wednesday morning, where he broke down the difficulties of recruiting in the COVID era, the depth at the receiver position, voluntary workouts and more.

The Tigers boasted the top receiving corps in America under Joseph in 2019, highlighted by the three-headed monster of Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall. But with the departure of Jefferson to the NFL, that leaves a spot open for junior Racey McMath, who many believe is destined for a breakout season.

The only reason McMath hasn’t broken onto the scene yet, Joseph says, is because he plays at LSU in a stacked receivers room. In any other conference, he’s the top wideout on a handful of teams.

Chase, the Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wideout, totaled 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, but Joseph thinks he can still elevate his game to new heights. For many cornerbacks in particular, that’s a terrifying thought.

“He hasn’t stopped working out since the National Championship game,” Joseph said about Chase. “We spoke about that, maybe giving his body a break. But I think he’s going to have another breakout season.”

With in-person recruiting visits off the table for the foreseeable future, Joseph later explained how the staff continues to reel in top talent without the personalized feel of being in someone’s home. Various technology is being utilized, and although virtual, relationships are still being formed.

Ed Orgeron and the Tigers landed a commitment from four-star Virginia edge rusher Naquan Brown on Wednesday afternoon, adding to an impressive run of late for the 2021 class. Joseph and the Tigers followed that up by landing receiver Chris Hilton on Friday, the third receiver of the of the 2021 class to commit to LSU.

“It’s been a lot of zoom calls, a lot of phone calls, a lot of texts. Just checking on them and making sure their families are safe,” Joseph said on recruiting. “You’re still developing a relationship as if you were face-to-face.”

Another member of the receiving room who is turning heads is freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, the highest-rated tight end prospect to ever be recorded in the history of 247Sports. Joseph says he’s mature beyond his years, and he sets up to be a matchup nightmare this upcoming season.

“He’s a special young man,” he said. “He’s quiet, more to himself, not going to say too much. But when he gets onto the field, you can’t tell this kid was in high school last year. His skillset exceeds him right now.”

“He’s a matchup problem,” Joseph added regarding Gilbert. “When you have [Arik] to the left and Ja’Marr to the right, you’ve got to pick your poison. This kid is going to be great, and he’s probably going to get the third or fourth best cover guy on each team.”

If McMath steps up and Gilbert proves to be an instant impact player like many expect, quarterback Myles Brennan will have an arsenal of weapons to choose from. Much like LSU’s offense under Burrow in 2019, the matchups will favor the Tigers, resulting in numerous touchdowns this fall.