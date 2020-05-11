Despite Recent Commitment From Garrett Nussmeier, Other LSU Football Quarterback Targets Not Flinching

LSU football struck gold last week when it landed its highest ranked quarterback recruit in six years with the commitment of Marcus High School product Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmeier is currently ranked as the No. 107 overall prospect and No. 7 pro style quarterback in the 2021 class by 247Sports. His commitment points to a changing of the guard in how LSU and its offense is perceived.

After an historic 2019 season that saw the new look spread offense help Joe Burrow explode for the greatest passing season in college football history, high school recruits took notice. Burrow threw for a college football record 60 touchdowns and 5,671 yards en route to a Heisman trophy and national championship.

As a result, the Tigers have landed at the top of some of the more talented quarterbacks in the 2021 class. It's believed that in the day and age of the transfer portal, programs love to bring in two quarterbacks.

Despite Nussmeier's commitment, landing one of highly touted quarterback prospects Caleb Williams and Miller Moss remains a priority for the Tigers. Williams wasn't phased in the least upon hearing of Nussmeier's commitment, saying he embraces competition and will go wherever the best fit for him is, regardless of who's coming with him.

"As you know, I recently posted my top three. I posted mine in the morning and one of my good friends, Garrett (Nussmeier), committed to LSU later on the same day. I said it before I came out with a top five list and that hasn't changed," Williams wrote in his latest SI All-American blog.

I haven't wavered. The best place for me is the best place for me no matter who's there. It hasn't really bothered me that Garrett committed to LSU, they're still in the running. My top three is my top three, Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland. They're the schools I'm deciding from. For the guys committing to those places, I'm happy for them. It's a great opportunity.

Competition is what makes football so great. Football wouldn't be football without competition. You need that to make you better, I need it to make me better. I love competing, I have this competitive spirit in me and I just don't want to lose. That's why I'm recruiting all of the best players to come with me, come to the college I'm going to so we can compete at a high level and go win big.

The players that are already at these schools or just committed doesn't bother me.

As it pertains to Moss, the prospect out of Mission Hills, California wrote in his recent blog to SI All-American that LSU remains in hot pursuit. He has whittled down his list of four schools to LSU, Alabama, USC and UCLA and hinted that a commitment might soon be on the horizon.

"It's definitely getting towards crunch time and all four schools are making a pretty strong push," Moss wrote. "What LSU has done has been really interesting. They've gone on a weekly schedule of doing a Zoom. That Zoom includes the first part, for me and my family, and a campus tour and being able to speak with Coach O (Ed Orgeron). After that I'm able to sit down with Coach (Russ) Callaway and Coach (Steve) Ensminger and really talk ball."

LSU will remain aggressive in its pursuit of each of these talented quarterbacks and it adds further evidence to the fact that the tide has changed. Tiger Stadium is a place where opponent's dreams come to die but it’s alsobecoming the place where quarterback's dreams come true.