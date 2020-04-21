LSU Football's 2021 Quarterback Recruiting Holds Key to Future Success

With all of the offensive skill position talent LSU possesses, it’s really just a matter of finding the right fit at quarterback to keep the Tigers in contention for the college football playoffs.

When LSU’s 2020 class brought in Max Johnson and TJ Finley, two talented signal callers, some might have thought LSU would be set. That still might be the case, but in this era of college football, quarterback transfers run rampant.

What if one or both of Finley and Johnson leave because of playing time? It could happen. Never know. That’s why LSU adding yet another talented signal caller will be needed within the class of 2021.

For LSU to truly set their quarterback depth chart for the future, one top-notch gunslinger needs to join the LSU fold.

For any possible LSU quarterback recruit to be signed by coach Ed Orgeron and his staff, there needs to be serious conversation about how well the young man feels he fits in at LSU. Not just athletically, mind you, but socially and academically as well.

The reason being it might be two or even three years before said quarterback recruit makes a major contribution to the program. If that recruit plays right away, great. If not, he needs to be willing to keep training to be the next LSU quarterback.

That’s easier said than done.

Will the young man be able to handle the wait if indeed he does not win the starting job as a freshman or sophomore? That’s a serious concern across college football. When quarterbacks transfer, it often ruins a program despite all the other talented players. Look at Miami as an example. Quarterback issues plague that program year after year. It’s not like the Hurricanes lack skill, yet Miami was shutout by Louisiana Tech, 14-0, in the Independence Bowl.

A big reason for that horrific performance was quarterback play. Now that LSU has established its offense, the Tigers must continue to bring the right signal callers to Baton Rouge.

Obviously LSU struggled at quarterback until Joe Burrow took over the reins, and even then it was not until year No. 2 that he made his mark (and a big mark it was).

For this reason, LSU sits in a unique position. Some quarterbacks will be turned off by the two signees from the class of 2020, and some will not. On the opposite side of the equation, true competitors will just want to compete.

It’s up to the LSU coaching staff to make sure the next quarterback brought to Baton Rouge understands the demands of competition and waiting his turn if he’s not the starter in year one or two. Here are three quarterbacks to think about for LSU.

Miller Moss, QB, 6-2, 200, Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany

Moss is that savvy, make the right read, kill you in the clutch, pocket passer. He’s mobile enough to scramble and make plays, but he’s not a truly gifted runner. He will keep a defense honest with his legs. More importantly, his football intelligence allows him to extend plays and hit receivers in stride down the field. With big-time programs coming after him from across all corners of the country, Moss is one of the hottest recruits in the nation.

USC, Alabama, LSU, UCLA, Michigan, Georgia, Miami, Northwestern, Tennessee and Oregon represent a few of the offers Moss received. After much debate, Moss recently dropped his final four schools on Twitter.

USC already secured the commitment of Jake Garcia, a very talented passer in his own right, and UCLA struggles to recruit elite players. It would not be shocking if Moss truly took a hard look at the two SEC heavyweights, Alabama and LSU, before making a final decision.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, 6-2, 180, Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

Nussmeier’s game resembles Moss. He knows how to extend a play and give his receivers time to separate from defensive backs. One could argue that he’s the nation’s best overall deep-ball passer, too. A big arm and the ability to throw outside the pocket, Nussmeier fits in with any passing spread offense.

Nussmeier seems to be more likely to stay closer to home. He’s originally from Louisiana, and currently lives in the greater Dallas area. His college list holds national appeal, but that same list also holds regional flavor.

Baylor, LSU, Texas, Texas A & M, and Miami appear to be the frontrunners, with the bayou bengals as the odds on favorites. Nussmeier does want to visit Texas and Texas A & M. Will that decision allow time for another quarterback to commit first? Otherwise, this seems like a good fit, as noted about the concerns above.

Nussmeier would be the most likely player from this group to stay at LSU if he did not start right away. That’s very important.

Caleb Williams, 6-2, 205, Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga

Mr. Excitement. That’s Williams. Throw on the run, no problem. Execute a run-pass option for a touchdown, easy money. Ad-lib on a busted play and still run for a first down, he can do that as well. Drop back and throw a 50-yard bomb, and that’s yet another category Williams checks off.

To be honest, Williams’ skill set is arguably the most diverse of any quarterback for the class of 2021. Many consider the talented prospect from back East to be the nation’s most explosive all-around prospect. It’s warranted.

That’s why Clemson, Georgia, Maryland, Alabama, Penn State, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and many more programs targeted this young man before his junior season was even finished. He’s a special talent.

LSU seems to be in the mix, but Clemson and especially Oklahoma could be the teams to watch. Do note, the Sooners did not take a quarterback for the class of 2020. That’s a major recruiting advantage for Oklahoma. Additionally, Maryland could be a dark horse. The campus is only on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., so there’s the close-to-home factor.

The bigger question for LSU, would Williams be willing to wait if he did not start right away? That’s hard to say. Yet it’s one Orgeron and his staff must continually monitor. Williams could be a big-time player, no question. It’s just rare for five-star signal callers to wait multiple years before becoming the starter.

In the end, LSU needs a talented signal caller. That signal caller cannot just be talented, however. He needs to be happy to be at LSU even if he’s not playing during the early portion of his career. That means careful consideration on the part of the prospect and LSU.