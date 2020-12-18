2021 LSU Football Recruiting Class Headlined By Elite Receiver Talent

Hilton, Smith will be able to contribute right away for LSU next season

In this new era of college football, you better be able to throw the football and create explosive plays. The Tigers bring four explosive receivers to Baton Rouge to keep opposing defenses worried.

While LSU’s defensive class absolutely improved the roster as detailed here, the LSU offensive class is highlighted by the wide receivers. Four very talented players that possess different attributes will be headed to Baton Rouge.

It’s important to complement one another. Every offense needs size and speed. LSU’s wide receiver core is going to be a nightmare to handle because it's a smorgasbord of talent. Hard to pick any particular player as being the best of the group, and that’s a good thing.

Who lines up where? Does LSU move these playmakers around? Reverses, double moves, back shoulder throws and simple screens that can turn into 75-yard touchdowns in a heartbeat. In alphabetical order, here are the wide receivers that can help the Tigers, and all three can certainly help next year from a talent standpoint.

First up, Jack Bech from Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas Moore. The big wide receiver already filled out his frame to the tune of 6-foot-2, 215-pounds. While big in stature, he’s also explosive. Capable of running by defenders with ease, Bech’s ability to accelerate really highlights his overall talent.

Bech also does the little things to set himself and his quarterback up for success. He stacks defensive backs, times his jumps well and catches the football away from his body. This is the type of wide receiver LSU will likely move around because of his size and natural play making ability. To begin his LSU career, Bech will likely see time at the boundary wide receiver position because of his size. That could change at any time, however, as noted above.

Next up, Chris Hilton from Zachary (La.). The speedy and elusive pass catcher can make defenders miss in tight quarters, runs good routes, and makes contested catches in traffic. Perhaps the biggest factor for Hilton making an impact is his ability to catch screens and short passes and do damage thereafter.

Once Hilton secures the football, he’s hard to bring down. He’s especially talented at using his lateral quickness, and that also makes him a candidate to return kicks and punts. Hilton would be a great fit at the slot wide receiver position, and he’s capable of playing to the wide side of the field as well.

An intriguing receiving threat will be coming to Baton Rouge by way of Youngsville (La.) Southside by the name of Malik Nabers. The one time Mississippi State commitment flipped to LSU this week and it’s an important addition to the LSU offense. Nabers’ talents could be used in a multitude of ways.

Nabers is the player that’s always open; open as in just throw it up and he will out jump the cornerback or safety. He simply takes the ball away from the defender. He’s smooth, quick in and out of his breaks, and makes the necessary plays to drive defensive coordinators crazy. He could honestly play any of the wide receiver positions. It will be interesting to see where LSU uses him first, but boundary wide receiver could be his starting point.

Lastly, the Tigers bring in Deion Smith from Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound blur can beat teams deep even when double teamed. He’s also capable of catching a short pass and gliding by tacklers with ease.

Perhaps Smith’s speed will be the reason he sees the field first from this group? Time will tell. He’s perfectly suited to play the slot or the wide side of the field wide receiver position. Like Hilton, Smith can also double as a return man, and that’s valuable as well.

This group of wide receivers is special. There’s no question about it. With a great group of quarterbacks and running backs returning to Baton Rouge, this young group of wide receivers will have plenty of talented players around them to help become important members of the LSU football program. LSU fans should expect at least a couple of these young men to play meaningful minutes in 2021.