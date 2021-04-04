LSU Football Commit Decoldest Crawford Sees Big Future Ahead for 2022 Class

Crawford one of three receivers in class, believes unit has chance to be one of the best in country

He already holds the most unique name in the 2022 class and possibly the last handful of classes. But LSU commit Decoldest Crawford now is working harder than ever before to dramatically improve his game before his senior season.

The Green Oaks receiver was one of the Tigers' first additions to the 2022 class but feels he's growing by leaps and bounds. Crawford is coming off a junior season that saw him go for over 800 yards through the air on 50 receptions and six touchdowns.

It's been a pretty steep climb for Crawford, who really felt like he kicked his game into another gear about halfway through his junior season because of improvement in one specific area.

"As the season went on, I really improved as a jump ball guy. I really wasn't a jump ball guy but now I feel like wherever the ball is, I can go up and get it on any part of the field," Crawford said. "I want my expectations to be real high and that's why I'm hitting the weight room way more than I ever did before."

Crawford is one of three receivers in the 2022 class, including AJ Johnson and Aaron Anderson, both of whom are Louisiana prospects. The trio have stayed in close contact and are even trying to recruit a few more highly touted receivers to join them, including St. James' Shazz Preston.

Preston recently released a top seven that included the home town purple and gold but has many other suitors expecting to strongly pursue him.

"This 2022 group, I feel like we got some good receivers coming in. We've got good o-linemen coming in and I feel like we're gonna make a solid class,' Crawford said. "When we get there we definitely wanna be the most dominant team in the nation. It's been special because I talk to Aaron Anderson, Shazz Preston and AJ Johnson. I feel like with us four we can make an elite receiver class in 2022 and we can do some big things on the field."

Crawford has made it a point to keep in close contact with LSU receivers coach Mickey Joseph as well as Ed Orgeron as the class really starts to take shape. LSU is excited by his potential and believes this could be a special class in the making.

"I talk to Mickey Joseph, coach O almost every day. They reach out to me, text me, Facetime me. We do a lot of those things and we just talk about what I got going on that day," Crawford said. "They like the way I play. They say keep working on my route running, get in the weight room and just get better. I want to work on my route running. I feel like it's good but not where I want it to be."

Despite his firm commitment to the Tigers, Penn State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas continue to recruit Crawford pretty hard.

"I'm pretty much closed but whatever happens, happens," Crawford said.