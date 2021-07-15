2023 Recruit Jameian Buxton Training to Play Entire Defensive Line, Talks LSU Football "Family"

As an eighth grader, defensive lineman Jameian Buxton went to an LSU camp but didn't perform like a young man entering his first year of high school. He recalls immediately catching the eye of multiple coaches on the Tigers' staff and physically dominating 12th graders who were at the camp.

Because of his performance, Buxton went on to earn a scholarship offer from the purple and gold and his recruitment hasn't settled down since. The now rising junior at Thidodeaux High School recently just earned a scholarship offer from Tulane after performing well at a camp this summer and also picked up offers from a trio of SEC schools in Mississippi State, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

"I got offered when I was in eighth grade and ever since then LSU has treated me like family," Buxton said. "Not one time have they showed me a flaw, they've treated me like family. "SEC is the way to go for most kids but for me it's wherever I fit in the most and where I have the best chance of competing and showing my skills."

Colorado and Florida State are just a few of the other programs to keep an eye on for Buxton as recruiting opens up for the 2023 class. This season he's hoping to show his diversity across the line on film and was one of the better performers on the line at the ABX camp this weekend.

Buxton has always been a defensive end but has spent the offseason adding weight and improving his speed to slide on the interior of the defensive line if needed. With two years before any kind of decisions need to be made, he's also open to the idea of moving over to the offensive line if that's what his team needs

"Wherever my team needs me to stop a good defensive lineman on the other side, if they need me I'll do the dirty work for them," Buxton said. "I want to win a state championship, I want to get stronger, faster, get more sacks and be really the best player around in the state. Right now I'm focused on being the best high school player and best leader I can be before I make a college decision."

Though he's focused on his junior season, Buxton does think about recruiting in the back of his mind and is ready to get to know the various coaching staffs a bit better when the communication lines open up for the 2023 class.

"I'm looking to go to a couple of LSU games, I wanna come to a couple of Tulane games and see the atmospheres," Buxton said. "They [LSU] like my film and going back to eighth grade, I was going against 12th graders and dominating them.