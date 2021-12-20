LSU Addressing Areas of Need With Start to 2022 Signing Class

Tigers start process of reshaping offensive line, have plenty of work to do at other thin areas on roster

It was always going to be difficult for Brian Kelly to come in and hit on every single big time talent in Louisiana.

Much of the focus in recent days has shifted to who LSU hasn't been able to lure to Baton Rouge, particularly at the receiver position. The Tigers watched as highly ranked in state prospects like Shazz Preston, Aaron Anderson and Kendrick Law all joined the Alabama recruiting class during the early signing period.

It's a definite sting to lose players of such high caliber to an SEC West rival, much less to the Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But if there's one position that Louisiana consistently puts out elite talent on a yearly basis, it's receiver. Just look at the recent history of the group.

LSU is fresh off signing one of its best classes at the receiver position in terms of talent and depth. The Tigers have brought in soon to be sophomores Brian Thomas, Chris Hilton, Malik Nabers and Jack Bech in the last recruiting cycle. Those four combined for 96 receptions, 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns during their freshman seasons with Hilton even able to take a redshirt year for the Tigers.

The future is extremely bright at receiver and with talented prospects like Shelton Sampson and Omarion Miller, who is already committed to the Tigers in the 2023 cycle coming up, LSU is in a strong position to stay ahead at receiver.

But Kelly and the staff he's assembled to this point have done a good job of attacking the areas of need in the start to the 2022 early signing period. First and foremost this class is headlined by the offensive line talent accumulated.

The Tigers have done a terrific job at not only gaining quantity but quality along the offensive line, headlined by highly though of Neville offensive tackle Will Campbell. Campbell, Emery Jones, Bo Bordelon and Fitzgerald West highlight a 2022 group that is both athletic and versatile.

With the program expecting to lose a good chunk of its starting offensive line after the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4, all of those freshmen will be afforded the opportunity to come in and compete with Brad Davis leading the way. But the big win came a day after the early signing period began when Davis and the LSU o-line picked up a huge commitment from FIU transfer Miles Frazier.

Frazier was a freshman All-American at FIU this past season and graded as one of the elite offensive linemen in the country. Bringing him aboard gives this group an immediate anchor to lean on up front, something LSU had to piece together the last few years with various injuries and inconsistent play.

Kelly, who has a long background in being able to develop offensive line talent, was asked about having to rebuild the program starting in the trenches for next season.

"You're looking at what their demeanor is," Kelly said of what he looks for in o-linemen. "Playing that offensive line position requires a profile that I like to stick with. I'm not going to get into the specifics right now, but there's a demeanor, there's a profile. There's a brotherhood on that offensive line that we build, and that brotherhood is real. Those guys are selfless, and they are the backbone of any great offense that I've ever coached."

LSU has also brought secondary pieces in Laterrance Welch and safety Jordan Allen who will be important next season for depth purposes as Derek Stingley Jr. is heading to the NFL and Elias Ricks is off to Alabama. The Tigers have some young pieces who stepped up with more playing time like Dwight McGlothern and Cordale Flott, who will be asked to lead this group next season.

Linebacker DeMario Tolan is another key pickup with Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville and Mike Jones Jr. futures all veterans who could move on from the program. Not to mention getting quarterback Myles Brennan back to the program after he had entered the transfer portal in November. Brennan gives the Tigers a nice security blanket for next season with two young quarterbacks in Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard on the roster.

With 11 more signings and as many as six additional transfer spots opened up as a result of players leaving the program, the Tigers have other positions that will need plugging up, including along the defensive line, at running back, linebacker and even more along the offensive line.