LSU Adds Talented Linebacker Harold Perkins on National Signing Day

Brian Kelly and company can pat themselves on the back for the job they've done in very little time. As national signing day rolls on, the Tigers officially landed star linebacker prospect Harold Perkins out of Texas.

The addition of Perkins, who's No. 16 in the SI99 rankings for the 2022 class, is just the latest significant piece to join the Tigers' program on national signing day. A one time Texas A&M commit, an official visit last weekend to Baton Rouge just days before the final signing period ultimately helped LSU reshape this class by landing Perkins.

"I'm coming home," Perkins, a New Orleans native said during his commitment. "Everywhere Coach Kelly went, he went there and he turned the program around."

He could be seen with fellow LSU signees Jordan Allen and Laterrance Welch, as well as safety recruit Jacoby Mathews, who's set to make his decision a later this evening. Throughout the entire visit, Perkins seemed to be enjoying himself with a number of posts and videos to his social media accounts.

LSU has had a lot of recent history with linebackers that make it an appealing place to play. Devin White, Jacob Phillips, Patrick Queen and now Damone Clark are all either soon to be or have been high NFL draft picks and LSU has proven to be as good as any at developing talent in that room.

Coming off of an incredible season where he finished with 78 rushing attempts for 1,352 yards and 21 touchdowns, Perkins put on display why he is one of the best athletes in the country. He also caught 14 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Perkins finished with 35 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks and three interceptions.

In addition to Perkins, the Tigers have also secured a commitment from Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, bringing the total number of freshmen signees up to 15 players, including 12 transfers as well.

Adding Perkins to a group that includes DeMario Tolan in the 2022 class as well as a mix of veterans in Micah Baskerville, Mike Jones, Greg Penn and Josh White is a major haul at a position of need for Kelly and new defensive coordinator Matt House. In addition to being the defensive coordinator, House will coach the linebackers at LSU so landing a player like Perkins is a big win for the future of this defense.