LSU Secures Commitment From Offensive Line Transfer Miles Frazier

Offensive line will be a tremendous focus for LSU over the next several weeks and the purple and gold secured another commitment on Friday. FIU transfer Miles Frazier pledged his commitment to the Tigers, bringing the group to a total of 14 players as the early signing period chugs along.

Frazier, one of the top offensive line transfers in the country, was on campus this weekend to visit the Tigers just a few days before ultimately announcing his commitment.

The offensive line is in need of a total rebuild with the anticipation of losing multiple starters following the 2021 season. Frazier's addition to a group that includes highly touted offensive tackle Will Campbell, Bo Bordelon and interior lineman Emery Jones.

Brian Kelly has been known to recruit and produce elite offensive line talent over his tenure at Notre Dame and likely isn't done recruiting offensive line talent in this class. Frazier appeared in 12 games at FIU before electing to enter the transfer portal. Kelly also added quarterback Myles Brennan back to the roster, capping off a huge day two for the Tigers with the focus on the transfer portal.

He immediately landed over two dozen offers and was in Baton Rouge to visit with Kelly and offensive line coach Brad Davis over the weekend. Adding Frazier is another big hit for Davis as well, who is known as one of the elite offensive line recruiters and developers of talent.

Young talent like Garrett Dellinger, Marlon Martinez, Kardell Thomas, Anthony Bradford and Marcus Dumervil are all expected to be back and with another offseason under Davis should see some improvement in their development.

"We got better every game. We did. We started 11 different lineups due to injury or what have you, and the kids didn’t blink," Davis said. "So I tried to remain consistent with my message and show how much I cared about them. The kids accepted that and saw who I was was genuine, they opened up and bought in and worked their behinds off. I am so proud of our seniors, those guys played through injuries and things that never get talked about in the media, those guys went out and pushed themselves and put their bodies on the line every day. I have a great group I get to coach, and I’m honored to coach them."