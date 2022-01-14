Skip to main content

LSU Adds Running Back Noah Cain to Growing List of Transfer Portal Commits

Cain rushed for over 300 yards with Penn State in 2021, adds depth to a quality group of running backs

LSU continues to hit the transfer portal with aggression, bringing in its fourth player of the week in Penn State transfer Noah Cain.

The junior running back officially committed to Brian Kelly, Frank Wilson and company on Thursday night, adding another electric athlete to the Tigers backfield. 

In his third season with Nittany Lions, Cain rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 114 yards through the air, appearing in 12 games total. Cain is a former highly touted recruit out of IMG Academy and Louisiana prior to that, was pursued heavily by the Tigers in 2019 as a high school prospect. 

He'll now join a backfield with quality depth that includes John Emery, Corey Kiner, Armoni Goodwin and Kevontre Bradford. It also gives running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Wilson his first big land at the position. 

LSU has been hitting the transfer portal hard in recent weeks, securing commitments from offensive lineman Miles Frazier as well as defensive backs Mekhi Garner, Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr., the latter three which have signed on this week alone. 

With 19 total spots filled between the portal and the signing class, the Tigers still have 13 available scholarships to play with to add quality depth to this roster. Look for Kelly and Wilson to continue hitting the portal for offensive line and secondary depth as well as potentially a receiver or two after losing four to the portal this season. 

“We want to build everything from the freshman class, but we are going to have to use the transfer portal,” Kelly said. “We’ll be in a transitional build, so we’ll have to use the transfer portal. Moving forward, we want to build through freshman players that you bring in and develop. But we will have to use the transfer portal, and that makes it a little easier.” 

