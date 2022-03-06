LSU Adds Arizona State Transfer Jayden Daniels to Quarterback Room

LSU's quarterback room just got a lot more interesting. On Sunday afternoon reports surfaced that Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels has committed to LSU per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Thamel also reports that Daniels will be on campus in the next few weeks and be able to compete in the spring, which is a huge factor in bringing in a fourth quarterback. LSU made it official just minutes later by announcing Daniels' addition to the group.

Daniels also has a history with current LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain, who has coached at Arizona State in the past and was likely instrumental in getting this across the finish line.

“Jayden is an outstanding player who will make our quarterback room even stronger,” Kelly said. “He’s a playmaker with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his feet. We are excited to welcome Jayden to our program as we continue to build a roster of student-athletes who will compete for championships on the field and work just as hard in the classroom to earn their degree.”

Daniels is coming off a season for the Sun Devils where he completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,381 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 710 and six touchdowns. The addition of Daniels adds a new dimension to a quarterback room that already includes senior Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard. With three seasons under his belt, Daniels does have two years of eligibility remaining with the purple and gold.

What Daniels gives this room more than anything else is his ability to use his legs as well as his arm. In his three seasons with the Sun Devis, Daniels ran for 1,288 yards on 296 carries, nearly 4.5 yards per carry. This is an excellent move for the Tigers heading into the spring as this also gives the purple and gold an experienced player who has 29 games under his belt.

There are obviously a lot of interesting dynamics with this room now with four quarterbacks set to compete with Brian Kelly and Mike Denbrock's offense. Brody Miller of The Athletic reported that LSU wasn't really looking for a transfer quarterback but when Daniels became available they did their homework and felt comfortable bringing in a fourth option to the team.

This move also gives the Tigers 14 transfers and 29 total additions, leaving three open spots for the team to fill heading into the spring.