Skip to main content
Team(s)
LSU Tigers

LSU Adds Arizona State Transfer Jayden Daniels to Quarterback Room

Daniels threw 10 touchdowns in 13 games for Arizona State in 2021, adds another dimension to quarterback room

LSU's quarterback room just got a lot more interesting. On Sunday afternoon reports surfaced that Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels has committed to LSU per ESPN's Pete Thamel. 

Thamel also reports that Daniels will be on campus in the next few weeks and be able to compete in the spring, which is a huge factor in bringing in a fourth quarterback. LSU made it official just minutes later by announcing Daniels' addition to the group. 

Daniels also has a history with current LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain, who has coached at Arizona State in the past and was likely instrumental in getting this across the finish line. 

“Jayden is an outstanding player who will make our quarterback room even stronger,” Kelly said. “He’s a playmaker with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his feet. We are excited to welcome Jayden to our program as we continue to build a roster of student-athletes who will compete for championships on the field and work just as hard in the classroom to earn their degree.”  

Read More

Daniels is coming off a season for the Sun Devils where he completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,381 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 710 and six touchdowns. The addition of Daniels adds a new dimension to a quarterback room that already includes senior Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard. With three seasons under his belt, Daniels does have two years of eligibility remaining with the purple and gold. 

What Daniels gives this room more than anything else is his ability to use his legs as well as his arm. In his three seasons with the Sun Devis, Daniels ran for 1,288 yards on 296 carries, nearly 4.5 yards per carry. This is an excellent move for the Tigers heading into the spring as this also gives the purple and gold an experienced player who has 29 games under his belt. 

There are obviously a lot of interesting dynamics with this room now with four quarterbacks set to compete with Brian Kelly and Mike Denbrock's offense. Brody Miller of The Athletic reported that LSU wasn't really looking for a transfer quarterback but when Daniels became available they did their homework and felt comfortable bringing in a fourth option to the team. 

This move also gives the Tigers 14 transfers and 29 total additions, leaving three open spots for the team to fill heading into the spring.  

LSU Tigers

USATSI_17447684
Football

LSU Adds Arizona State Transfer Jayden Daniels to Quarterback Room

By Glen West10 minutes ago
USATSI_17011029
Football

LSU Recruiting Getting Back Into Swing With 2023 Visits This Weekend

By Glen West6 hours ago
USATSI_17833774
Basketball

LSU Basketball Locks Up No. 5 Seed in SEC Tournament

By Glen West8 hours ago
lsu mound visit texas
Baseball

No. 7 LSU's Offense Can't Mirror Late Game Magic, Lose to No. 1 Texas 6-1

By Glen West18 hours ago
USATSI_17832841
Basketball

LSU Ends Regular Season on Dramatic Note with 80-77 Win Over Alabama

By Glen WestMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17828564
Basketball

LSU Lady Tigers Given Hasty Exit in SEC Tournament With 78-63 Loss to Kentucky

By Zack NagyMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17699801
Basketball

How LSU Seniors Darius Days, Xavier Pinson Approaching Final Game in PMAC

By Glen WestMar 5, 2022
cade doughty
Baseball

LSU Comeback Shows Fortitude in 5-4 Extra Innings Thriller Win Over Oklahoma

By Glen WestMar 4, 2022