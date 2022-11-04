LSU-Alabama Showdown One of the Hottest Tickets in College Football

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide tickets for this weekend.

Heading into the matchup between LSU and Alabama, you can get tickets for as low as $139 for the highly anticipated showdown that will be featured on ESPN.

Heading into the matchup, No. 10 LSU opens as a 13.5-point underdog to No. 6 Alabama, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

With kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in Baton Rouge, the Crimson Tide hit the road to take on a fiery LSU squad who is fresh off of their crucial victories over Florida and Ole Miss.

The Tigers are clicking on all cylinders, led by electrifying quarterback Jayden Daniels, his playstyle is box office. The chance to see Daniels in person is a treat, always keeping fans on their toes.

For Alabama, their offense is led by Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young. Providing the Crimson Tide with a dual-threat gunslinger who can extend plays with his feet, LSU’s defensive line will be put to test against a Nick Saban led offense.

Saban consistently has his squad amongst the best in the nation with the Tigers looking to spoil the Crimson Tide’s chances of making the College Football Playoff. How will they respond to an electric atmosphere in Death Valley with this defense getting it done?

Brian Kelly and his squad look to carry their momentum from consecutive SEC victories into Saturday’s matchup. With the offensive weapons this unit attains, they'll look to attack early and make a statement against an SEC West foe.