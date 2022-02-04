LSU Football Announces Partnership for Customized Player Jerseys

Care to buy an official Kayshon Boutte jersey? Pretty soon you'll be able to.

LSU announced a partnership with Fanatics and OneTeam Partners to allow co-branded customized jerseys for nearly the entire team. It's the first such jersey deal for a program with near unanimous approval from the players.

The customized jerseys will feature the individual player's name and number on the back, with each player compensated with a percentage of the jersey sales. To say this is a monumental deal for the Tigers in their efforts with NIL deals for its players would be an understatement.

“This is a historic day in college athletics, and we’re proud and pleased to bring the storied tradition of LSU Football to the forefront of the sport through co-branded, licensed football jerseys,” Scott Woodward said in a press release. “For the first time ever, fans will be able to purchase authentic jerseys of their favorite LSU Tigers, and student-athletes will directly benefit from every sale. We cannot wait to see our jerseys on the sidelines and in the stands inside Tiger Stadium next season, and we eagerly anticipate additional player co-branded products for our student-athletes across all sports.”

College player jerseys have always been a bit of a gray area with schools being able to sell jersey numbers but not with the player's name on the back. This deal officially allows players to start earning money off their name in one of the most profound ways possible, jersey sales.

OneTeam specializes in group licensing and marketing and will be able to help athletes with branding on video games, trading cards and other merchandise in the future. These are tremendous opportunities for the future of the program in a college athletics world that is already being flipped upside down by name, image and likeness deals for players.

More information will be provided on specifics at a later time but for now, here's the full press release from the school on the groundbreaking deal signed.