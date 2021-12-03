LSU Assistant Coaches Continue Hitting Recruiting Trail Hard

Early signing day is less than two weeks away and the Tigers have continued to hit the ground running with in home visits to 2022 recruits

The early signing period is less than two days away and a number of coaches on the current LSU staff are still doing their part to help the Tigers reel in the best possible recruits.

It's hard not to recognize how unique this situation is with coaches hitting the recruiting trail for much of the past week not knowing what their future with the program looks like. When LSU hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame earlier this week, Kelly talked about wanting to address the coaching staff first and foremost.

They are well-respected and I will get an opportunity to vet out all of those coaches. They've done a great job," Kelly said. " I know the business, they know the business. There are realities in this business. But we'll get to all of those coaches because as I mentioned earlier, they have families, they have lives, and we have to get moving in that direction."

Even with their futures very much up in the air, this LSU staff has remained committed to bringing the best possible players to Baton Rouge. Take receivers coach Mickey Joseph for example. Multiple reports, including from FootballScoop, have stated Joseph is in the final stages of negotiating a deal to return to Nebraska, his alma mater.

Earlier this week Joseph was in the home of star 2022 St. James receiver Shazz Preston, who is one of the top targets for the Tigers and also considering Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

One of the priorities for Kelly and this staff, whoever remains or he brings in will be continuing to shore up the offensive line. Tigers' commit Will Campbell has been very public in his support that the Tigers keep offensive line coach Brad Davis on staff.

Davis was out recruiting this week as well, taking and in home visit to out of state offensive line prospect Juilan Armella, out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, a popular recruiting spot for LSU.

Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who has been one of the two position coaches reported by The Athletic to be staying with the program, made a visit to 2022 commit Laterrance Welch as well.

Last but not least was 2022 defensive line recruit Quency Wiggins, who most recently released his top three of LSU, Florida and Alabama, who received a visit from current defensive line coach Andre Carter. Wiggins will be signing with a program on Dec. 15, making these next two weeks critical for the Tigers in his recruitment.

The fact that these coaches are still putting in this much effort for the program with so much undecided is great for the program. Kelly has some interesting decisions to make over the next handful of days, ones that could very well further threaten this class.

But at this point you're building for the future and trying to find the best fit at each coordinator and position group coach. Kelly's been through it multiple times already in his career so there is some reason for confidence.