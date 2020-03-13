LSU Athletes Respond to NCAA Decision to Shut Down Spring Athletics

The sports world was rocked Thursday when the NCAA announced it'd be canceling all remaining winter and spring sports for the 2020 academic calendar.





For many it seemed an almost forgone conclusion after the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night following Rudy Gobert's positive diagnosis of the COVID-19 virus. LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade told WAFB's Jacques Doucet it was the right call by the NCAA.

"It's part of it," Wade told WAFB's Jacques Doucet. "You could kind of see it trending that way, but certainly understand the reasoning behind it. Given the information we have, it's the right call. We've got to move on. I guess we ended our season with a 30-point win so there's some positive in it.”

For seniors Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor and Marshall Graves, the sudden end to their careers without a final postseason run is a tough pill to swallow but Wade said they can all be proud of what they accomplished in their time at LSU.

"Skylar, Marlon and Marshall have done a tremendous amount for our program, done a great job," Wade said. "We were kind of hoping to get the SEC Tournament bug off our back a little bit so to speak, and looking forward to playing in the NCAA Tournament, but certainly the health and everything else that's going on takes precedent."

Mays took to social media to post one final goodbye to the purple and gold faithful, where he will go down as one of the greats, being the only player to score 1,600 points, dish 300 assists, grab 400 rebounds and swipe 200 steals.

Teammates Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford posted their shocks on Twitter as well.

Along with the men's and women's basketball teams, the baseball and softball teams saw their seasons cut short before conference play could even kick into gear. There's still a chance the SEC elects to finish out the season with their tournament but no final decisions have been made and with the College World Series being canceled there isn't much of a point.

For draft eligible LSU players like pitcher Cole Henry, right fielder Daniel Cabrera and Saul Garza as well as senior Matthew Beck, the last 24 hours have been equally devastating.

Other players from various sports chimed in as well.

Emmitt Williams, Darius Days (LSU forwards)

Jaden Hill (LSU pitcher)

Drew Bianco (LSU outfielder)

Maribeth Gorsuch (softball pitcher)