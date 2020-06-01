LSU Athletes Speak Out on Racial Injustice Amidst George Floyd Death

On Sunday afternoon, a peaceful protest in downtown Baton Rouge was held in the wake of the George Floyd killing last week, sparking national discussion about racial injustice. Athletes across all sports are making their voices heard, including those in the LSU community.

Among those in the crowd on Sunday was LSU basketball star Skylar Mays, who was in attendance with family members. Mays told WBRZ reporter Reggie Chatman that it was the first protest he'd ever been to and was glad that it went without violence.

"Just a lot of people coming together for a good cause, trying to create change the only way we know how, I'm glad it went peacefully," Mays said. "I have my sisters out here and this just means a lot to us, for our generation it's starting to become normal that black people are getting killed by cops. It's sad because there are a lot of great cops out here that do their job the right way."

Floyd was killed on Monday after being physically restrained by Minneapolis police due to an alleged forgery. An officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck and after repeatedly telling the officer he couldn’t breathe, Floyd later passed away.

Early Friday afternoon, Minneapolis Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced that police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in connection with Floyd's murder. The other three officers involved in the incident were fired and an investigation into their involvement has been underway.

“It is my expectation that justice for the officers involved in this will be swift, that it will come in a timely manner, that it will be fair," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said at a press conference in St. Paul.

Burrow, in particular, has received high praise for his statement released on Friday.

“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights,” Burrow wrote on Twitter.

Here are just a few of the former LSU athletes that have voiced their opinions on racial inequality in the United States.

Joe Burrow





K’Lavon Chaisson

Jarvis Landry

Odell Beckham Jr.

Tyrann Mathieu





Leonard Fournette