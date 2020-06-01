LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Athletes Speak Out on Racial Injustice Amidst George Floyd Death

Glen West

On Sunday afternoon, a peaceful protest in downtown Baton Rouge was held in the wake of the George Floyd killing last week, sparking national discussion about racial injustice. Athletes across all sports are making their voices heard, including those in the LSU community.

 

Among those in the crowd on Sunday was LSU basketball star Skylar Mays, who was in attendance with family members.  Mays told WBRZ reporter Reggie Chatman that it was the first protest he'd ever been to and was glad that it went without violence.

"Just a lot of people coming together for a good cause, trying to create change the only way we know how, I'm glad it went peacefully," Mays said. "I have my sisters out here and this just means a lot to us, for our generation it's starting to become normal that black people are getting killed by cops. It's sad because there are a lot of great cops out here that do their job the right way."

Floyd was killed on Monday after being physically restrained by Minneapolis police due to an alleged forgery. An officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck and after repeatedly telling the officer he couldn’t breathe, Floyd later passed away.

Early Friday afternoon, Minneapolis Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced that police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in connection with Floyd's murder. The other three officers involved in the incident were fired and an investigation into their involvement has been underway.

“It is my expectation that justice for the officers involved in this will be swift, that it will come in a timely manner, that it will be fair," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said at a press conference in St. Paul.

Burrow, in particular, has received high praise for his statement released on Friday.

“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights,” Burrow wrote on Twitter.

Here are just a few of the former LSU athletes that have voiced their opinions on racial inequality in the United States.

Joe Burrow


K’Lavon Chaisson

Jarvis Landry

Odell Beckham Jr.

Tyrann Mathieu


Leonard Fournette

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Makes Statement in Wake of Recent Protests, George Floyd Killing

Wade says "we must do more" in statement

Glen West

LSU 2022 Recruit Jaylon Guilbeau Has Many Louisiana Ties, Excited By Prospects of Playing for Tigers

Guilbeau attends same high school as current LSU DB Kary Vincent, has aunt that knows Ed Orgeron

Glen West

Three “Under the Radar” Seniors That Will Be Major Contributors to LSU Football in 2020

Vincent, Anthony and Farrell will all be asked to step up in 2020, here's why they will need to answer the bell

Glen West

Why Inside Linebacker Could Be a Position of Strength for LSU Football in 2020

Cox, Clark bring stability while Brooks and young freshmen provide explosive, wild card ability

Glen West

How LSU Recruit Josh Conerly’s Past As a Running Back, Tight End Helped Him Prepare for Offensive Tackle

Conerly talks about recruitment and experience of getting offer from the national champs

Glen West

Three “Under the Radar” LSU Freshmen That Can Make An Impact Early

Roy, Webb and Dumervil all have the physical tools to see playing time as freshmen

Glen West

Predicting LSU Football's 2020 Season (Games 10-12): Tigers Finish Regular Season on a High Note

LSU closes 2020 season strong, setting itself up for New Year’s Six appearance

Glen West

How 2022 LSU Football Target Curtis Neal's Recruitment Went Viral After Clever Social Media Post

Neal receiving mail from Tigers on a weekly basis, talks about recruitment process and viral tweet

Glen West

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Speaks Up in Wake of George Floyd Killing

Officer arrested in Floyd's killing early Friday afternoon

Glen West

Predicting LSU Football's 2020 Season (Games 7-9): Tigers Swim Through the Eye of Their SEC Schedule

LSU hits the road for replenished Razorback squad, get Mike Leach and Nick Saban back-to-back

Harrison Valentine