SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Status Unclear for Alabama Game, Will Throw Some This Week

Glen West

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan's status remains up in the air for the Tigers' Nov. 14 matchup with Alabama, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Monday. Brennan has missed the last two contests with a lower body injury that's been reported as a torn abdomen muscle. 

Orgeron said that Brennan will try to throw on Monday but that he's "not ready yet."

"It's day by day and I don't know if he's gonna be ready for the Alabama game," Orgeron said. "I think we're gonna know more next week and we're gonna try and let him do a few things today and see how he can do." 

Freshman TJ Finley stepped up when his number was called against South Carolina, but struggled most recently against Auburn in his first start on the road. Fellow freshman Max Johnson played most of the second half and completed 15-of-24 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown in the 48-11 loss.

Had Finley continued to play well against Auburn, Orgeron said he would've solidified the starting role with Brennan out but now it's an open competition between the two.

"We expected TJ to take another step and he didn't, he struggled, he's freshman and I can't put that on him," Orgeron said. "If Myles can't practice, we're gonna se who's better. Max went in there and did a fine job so they're gonna compete, there's gonna be a competition and we'll see what happens."

One of the parts that's been lost in Brennan's recovery, Finley's phenomenal debut performance and the competition between the two freshmen, has been how great the junior Brennan has been since going down. 

It would've been easy for Brennan to just focus on his rehab and getting back out on the field as soon as possible. While that's the obvious ultimate goal, Orgeron said Brennan has been a tremendous teammate and crutch for both Finley and Johnson over the last few weeks.

"He's been great but he wants to play," Orgeron said. "There's no question he's frustrated, he's done everything he can do with Jack [Marucci], he's been around, those guys love him, they're like brothers and he's been fantastic"

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: New Orleans Saints Trade for Former LSU Linebacker Kwon Alexander

Former Tiger becomes second LSU player on the Saints roster in 2020

Glen West

Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Earns Second NFL Win in Upset Fashion Over Tennessee Titans

Burrow shines, thinks Bengals can start rattling off wins heading into bye week

Glen West

LSU Football 2021 Commit Matthew Langlois Provides Versatile Skillset

Langlois joins crowded secondary recruiting class as LSU hopes to put finishing touches on class very soon

Brian Smith

After Blowout Loss to Auburn, Ed Orgeron Says Don’t Expect Any LSU Coaching Changes in Season

Expected revenue loss makes it difficult to make significant coaching changes

Glen West

Commitment of Sage Ryan A Huge Win for Ed Orgeron, LSU Football Recruiting Class

Ryan a staple of the 2021 class, a player LSU can build around once arriving to campus

Brian Smith

LSU Lands Second Commitment of Weekend from 2021 Class in Receiver Jack Bech

Tigers now have 21 committed prospects in the 2021 class

Glen West

Where Does LSU Football Go After 48-11 Loss to Auburn

LSU players, Orgeron react to sting of blowout loss, what needs to happen for dramatic improvement

Glen West

Three Observations: LSU Rushing Attack Plummets, Defensive Woes Far From Fixed

With two weeks until Bama, LSU has major soul searching, corrections to get fixed

Glen West

2021 Safety Sage Ryan Commits to LSU Football

Huge Louisiana target for Tigers stays in state, chooses LSU over Alabama

Glen West

by

Bob the cajun

LSU Football Turns in Nightmarish Performance on Halloween Night, Trounced 48-11 at Auburn

LSU suffers worst loss against an unranked opponent in program history at the hands of Auburn

Glen West