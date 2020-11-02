LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Status Unclear for Alabama Game, Will Throw Some This Week

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan's status remains up in the air for the Tigers' Nov. 14 matchup with Alabama, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Monday. Brennan has missed the last two contests with a lower body injury that's been reported as a torn abdomen muscle.

Orgeron said that Brennan will try to throw on Monday but that he's "not ready yet."

"It's day by day and I don't know if he's gonna be ready for the Alabama game," Orgeron said. "I think we're gonna know more next week and we're gonna try and let him do a few things today and see how he can do."

Freshman TJ Finley stepped up when his number was called against South Carolina, but struggled most recently against Auburn in his first start on the road. Fellow freshman Max Johnson played most of the second half and completed 15-of-24 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown in the 48-11 loss.

Had Finley continued to play well against Auburn, Orgeron said he would've solidified the starting role with Brennan out but now it's an open competition between the two.

"We expected TJ to take another step and he didn't, he struggled, he's freshman and I can't put that on him," Orgeron said. "If Myles can't practice, we're gonna se who's better. Max went in there and did a fine job so they're gonna compete, there's gonna be a competition and we'll see what happens."

One of the parts that's been lost in Brennan's recovery, Finley's phenomenal debut performance and the competition between the two freshmen, has been how great the junior Brennan has been since going down.

It would've been easy for Brennan to just focus on his rehab and getting back out on the field as soon as possible. While that's the obvious ultimate goal, Orgeron said Brennan has been a tremendous teammate and crutch for both Finley and Johnson over the last few weeks.

"He's been great but he wants to play," Orgeron said. "There's no question he's frustrated, he's done everything he can do with Jack [Marucci], he's been around, those guys love him, they're like brothers and he's been fantastic"