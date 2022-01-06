Brian Kelly Talks Future of LSU Quarterback Room

A month ago, the future of the LSU quarterback room was extremely uncertain. Max Johnson entered the transfer portal, Myles Brennan was listening to other other programs and Garrett Nussmeier was the only active scholarship quarterback left.

Fast forward to the end of the 2021 season and this room is in about as good a spot as first year coach Brian Kelly could've hoped for. Walker Howard is signed and ready to get to campus and a Kelly phone call with Brennan eased his mind about why LSU is the best place for his final year in college.

During the Texas Bowl, Kelly couldn't help but contain his excitement around the quarterback room and the three guys who will be the centerpiece of that position moving forward.

“All three of them will get an opportunity,” Kelly said on the broadcast Tuesday night. “We’ve got Nussmeier who will have an opportunity as well. Those three guys will be our centerpiece at the quarterback position. They’ll all have the opportunity to compete."

With Brennan returning for a sixth season in Baton Rouge, a career that to this point has been defined by patience and injury, it's hard to imagine him not being the presumptive favorite to win the job. Kelly likes having veteran arms behind center and though he only has three games of starter experience under his belt, Brennan has seen and learned more than most in his position.

“I certainly love having a veteran in Myles, who has been out there," Kelly said. "It’s very similar to the situation at Notre Dame this past year, and we can go to work going forward right into the spring.”

It's also important to note that having a veteran like Brennan, who has had five different offensive coordinators in his six years at LSU, will be key in bridging the gap to a new coaching regime. It also allows young emerging stars like Nussmeier and Howard to really develop physically and mentally as players.

LSU's bringing in Mike Denbrock to be the new offensive coordinator while Louisiana Tech's Joe Sloan will come in and work closely with the quarterbacks. Brennan has seen and been through it all and a healthy offseason should set him up well.

In the meantime, LSU must simply continue to add to its roster via the transfer portal and remaining slots in the 2022 class. The Tigers played with less than 40 scholarship players in the Texas Bowl and though there were a few opt outs, this is a roster that needs more depth across the board.

Having quarterback locked up is a good start and a giant weight lifted off the new staff's shoulders.