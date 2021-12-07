News: LSU to Hire Brian Polian as Special Teams Coordinator

Kelly's staff continues to come together piece by piece with Polian on board, who also served as recruiting coordinator

Brian Kelly's staff continues to take form as LSU will be bringing in Brian Polian as special teams coordinator according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Polian becomes the second significant hire to be reported for Kelly's staff as he's also acted as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for Kelly during his time with Notre Dame. Polian, whose father is the renowned NFL general manager Bill Polian of the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, has been in college coaching since 1997 and brings a wealth of knowledge to the program.

He served in two separate stints with the Notre Dame program, once from 2005-09 and most recently from 2017-21 under Kelly. Over that time Polian recruited well known prospects like linebacker Manti Te'o and tight end Kyle Rudolph. Between his two stints at Notre Dame, Polian served as head coach of Nevada for four years and even spent a season in the SEC at Texas A&M, a team that featured redshirt freshman Johnny Manziel.

Polian will presumably take over for Greg McMahon, who has done a remarkable job bringing in special teams talent over the years, including kickers Cole Tracy and Cade York as well as punter and special teams specialist Avery Atkins. Freshman punter Peyton Todd is also a highly valued member of this group, as is current 2022 commit Nathan Dibert.

A great track record with bringing in elite talent on the recruiting trail, Kelly continuing to work with Polian should only make the Tigers more aggressive in the SEC when it comes to recruiting.

After a week of curiosity, Kelly's staff is starting to become a bit more clear now that conference championships and bowl games have been decided. Expect more news in the coming days as the Tigers shift focus to locking in an elite recruiting class in 2022.