Former LSU's Teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Throwing Extra After Bengals Practice

It's a story that's been told many times but in the offseason before the 2019 season, Joe Burrow wanted to perfect the route running with each of his LSU receivers. Among those in the group were Justin Jefferson, Terrace Marshall and his now Cincinnati Bengals teammate Ja'Marr Chase.

The two developed uncanny on field chemistry for that historic season, helping Burrow earn the Heisman trophy and Chase win the Biletnikoff award. Now it appears the two are rekindling that tradition after their NFL practices as the two were seen getting in some extra throws after practice this week.

"One lasting image for me from today will be Joe Burrow making a few extra throws with Ja'Marr Chase after practice ended and one of those being a gorgeous double move over the top that was eerily reminiscent of the highlights that played on repeat during draft season," The Athletic's Paul Dehner wrote on Twitter.

With Burrow slowly working himself back from that knee injury, the next step is being cleared for contact. Chase has said the most difficult part to life in the NFL is quickly picking up the terminology that's used. He has noticed some similarities to what he ran with Burrow at LSU but it's described differently.

"It was a good learning step. We got a lot accomplished but it's the first time learning something new," Chase said. "I learned the new offense, my splits, there's a whole different way in the NFL so we gotta know what the splits are, what the route is so all of that plays a big part."

Chase has already come out and said his goals for the 2021 season are 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns, a feat that certainly won't come close to being accomplished without Burrow. ESPN was a little more reserved in its prediction for Chase's rookie season, thinking more along the lines of 968 yards and six touchdowns, still a very good season.

The two undoubtedly have the past history to believe a great first season in the NFL is possible. There are other mouths to feed as well with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins being a critical part of the offensive arsenal. Burrow is expecting the offense to take a big leap forward in 2021 and the addition of Chase is a big reason why.

"Obviously me and Ja'Marr have a good rapport, good friends, good teammates. I think he's gonna bring some explosiveness to our offense, he's tough to tackle," Burrow said. "You get the ball in his hands, corners are going to have a tough time tackling him and then he can take the top off the defense. We have some great weapons and gotta utilize him properly."