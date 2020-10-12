SI.com
Former LSU Linebacker Patrick Queen Bests Joe Burrow in First Head-to Head Matchup

Glen West

It was a game that Patrick Queen had been looking forward to since he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens and his teammate Joe Burrow was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. The two will square off at least twice a year for the foreseeable future and on Sunday it was Queen and the Ravens that threw the first punch.

The Ravens knocked off Burrow and the Bengals in dominant fashion 27-3 with Queen getting a few knocks on his former teammate. Queen recorded nine tackles, one sack, forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. A strip sack that Queen put on Burrow in the second quarter was a pivotal play that pretty much told both teams how the afternoon would go.

“It means everything. I knew when I got drafted and when Joe got drafted, I knew we'd see each other twice a year,” Queen said after the game. “It's going to be the start of a great rivalry and I'm glad I got the first win out of it. We just executed. Joe is a great player and he was throwing his tail enough. We came into the game knowing we had to stop that. We did not want to give up 300 yards passing like he's been getting. "

While Queen had success on Sunday, the same can't be said for Burrow. The No. 1 overall pick struggled against the Ravens, completing 19-of-30 passes for 183 yards and one interception while fumbling twice on the afternoon.

"I didn't play very well," Burrow said. "Personally, I can get the ball out of my hands faster. I wasn't very accurate today, which was disappointing to me. I thought we had a great week of practice, and it just didn't carry over."

Queen was happy to get that first win over his former teammate but acknowledges that it's going to be a great rivalry for years to come.

“Joe knows I'm gonna talk a little trash. But Joe is my guy. I love him to death,' Queen said. "When he did the quarterback sneak, I got a few words in with Joe. We know how it gets between us. We're competitive, we always want to win. This is going to be a great rivalry all the way until we're done.”

