    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Reacts to Ed Orgeron's Departure from Tigers' Program

    Burrow stands up for Tigers coach, forever appreciative of Orgeron giving him a chance
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    Joe Burrow owes everything to Ed Orgeron. He's the coach that took a chance on him and helped ressurrect his career at LSU and propel him to college football superstardom and eventual Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 pick. 

    So when Burrow learned that his LSU coach would not be returning in 2022, he admitted that he wasn't pleased with the decision.

    "That's disappointing to me because he's a really a man that gave me an opportunity when nobody else was," Burrow said. "I wouldn't be here without coach O and I'm forever indebted to him as a person and a player. Our relationship will continue for the rest of our lives. I love the man, I love the coach. They haven't been winning as many games as I know they would like but we did just win a national championship. That's disappointing, I love coach O and everybody over there. I hope he's able to find a place he feels he's welcomed."

    Burrow was recruited out of Ohio State ahead of the 2018 season and quickly won over the LSU locker room, helping guide the Tigers to a 25-3 record in his two years with the program. In 2019, he put forth simply the greatest college football season in history by a quarterback, tossing for 60 touchdowns.

    He's gone on to have a fantastic start to his NFL career, guiding the Cincinnati Bengals to a 4-2 record, most recently a win over the Detroit Lions where he threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

    USATSI_13911935
    Football

    Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Reacts to Ed Orgeron's Departure from Tigers' Program

    just now
    USATSI_16690903
    Football

    Report: LSU Receiver Koy Moore Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    55 minutes ago
    Aaron Anderson LSU commit interview
    Football

    LSU Loses Commitment from 2022 Receiver Aaron Anderson

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16967593
    Football

    LSU Running Back Tyrion Davis-Price Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

    3 hours ago
    F4070AC1-F812-44E5-8593-BDF60DAEF0DB
    Football

    How LSU and Ed Orgeron Got Here 21 Months Removed From National Championship Run

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16976827
    Football

    Moving on From Ed Orgeron a "Bittersweet" Occasion for LSU Football Program

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16923363
    Football

    Coaches Who Could Fit What LSU is Looking For to Run Football Program

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16735837
    Football

    News: LSU and Coach Ed Orgeron Have Reached Settlement Agreement, Part Ways Following 2021 Season

    22 hours ago