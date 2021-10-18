Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Reacts to Ed Orgeron's Departure from Tigers' Program

Joe Burrow owes everything to Ed Orgeron. He's the coach that took a chance on him and helped ressurrect his career at LSU and propel him to college football superstardom and eventual Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 pick.

So when Burrow learned that his LSU coach would not be returning in 2022, he admitted that he wasn't pleased with the decision.

"That's disappointing to me because he's a really a man that gave me an opportunity when nobody else was," Burrow said. "I wouldn't be here without coach O and I'm forever indebted to him as a person and a player. Our relationship will continue for the rest of our lives. I love the man, I love the coach. They haven't been winning as many games as I know they would like but we did just win a national championship. That's disappointing, I love coach O and everybody over there. I hope he's able to find a place he feels he's welcomed."

Burrow was recruited out of Ohio State ahead of the 2018 season and quickly won over the LSU locker room, helping guide the Tigers to a 25-3 record in his two years with the program. In 2019, he put forth simply the greatest college football season in history by a quarterback, tossing for 60 touchdowns.

He's gone on to have a fantastic start to his NFL career, guiding the Cincinnati Bengals to a 4-2 record, most recently a win over the Detroit Lions where he threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns.