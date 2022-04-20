How Left Tackle Will Campbell Has Adjusted So Quickly to LSU, College Football

Campbell's maturity, development over last few months has him in prime position to start day one for Tigers

Walker Howard and Will Campbell have been linked together for years. As two of Louisiana's top prospects in the 2022 class, when each committed to the LSU program by the start of 2021, there was over a year the two had to build their relationship.

They appeared at numerous games, visits and camps together and became fast friends as two of the pillars of this 2022 class. Now while Howard is learning how to run a college offense as a true freshman, it's his counterpart Campbell who has taken this spring by storm for the Tigers.

Campbell's dedication, work ethic, ability and athleticism are just three traits that Howard has seen for years that make him such an intriguing player for the Tigers. Howard, who is roommates with Campbell, says he's the first one in the weight room and that from day one he's come to get better.

"It doesn't surprise me at all. I've told everybody he's the best player in the country, there's no doubt about it he's a stud," Howard said. "I've known it from day one, didn't know when it was gonna happen but it happened quick and I'm happy for him."

LSU made the decision a week into spring camp to move the freshman Campbell to left tackle and it's a move they've stuck with ever since. Coach Brian Kelly mentioned the elite maturity and growth as the primary reasons for Campbell's fast rise up the LSU depth chart.

He's been the most consistent player in terms of first team rotations because of that athleticism that's on display nearly every play. Coming to school in January, Campbell's goal was to add strength and he was able to tack on 17 pounds of muscle to his 300-pound frame as a result. It's allowed him to be more physical while also not losing the speed and quickness he has blocking off the edge.

But for Campbell, the easy transition has been a combination of a number of factors, including the impact offensive line coach Brad Davis has had on him the last several months.

"Coach Davis, he's prepared me the guys around me have helped me get better and taught me some of the smaller things that I need to know. Going against guys like [Maason Smith] every day it's gonna get you prepared," Campbell said.

There isn't a matchup on the defensive line that Campbell doesn't embrace going head-to-head with. One of the more intriguing parts of camp have been the battles between the offensive line and defensive line and for a freshman like Campbell to rep against guys like Smith, Jaquelin Roy, Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari, it's really helped mold him into a ready made college o-lineman.

"Not a lot of schools can say they have four guys across the front that can be the difference in the game. I personally believe we have one of the top d-lines in the country and going against guys like them, it'll get you prepared," Campbell said.

Along the way he's picked the brains of some older veterans on the team like Cam Wire, who really helped him understand some more nuanced technique and fundamentals early in the process. Campbell has cemented himself as the primary left tackle but didn't start out that way.

He was also getting reps at right tackle during the spring while a number of his fellow teammates have rotated at guard and tackle, something Campbell thinks has been good for the group in terms of knowing what others responsibilities are.

"It's good for us, really everybody learning everything just in case we do get beat up at some point. For all of us to be ready for different positions, it's a good thing," Campbell said.

He knows the kind of heat this offensive line has taken the last few years and the opportunity to be a part of the solution was one he couldn't pass up. Now that he's earned a place on this line, Campbell doesn't plan on giving it up anytime soon.

"It was irritating for me to hear that even though I wasn't here," Campbell said. "Definitely taking that as a chip on our shoulder, preparing each other and we'll be ready by Florida State. I just wanna come out here and go against the best. I wanna play, so I'm gonna do whatever I gotta do to get on the field."