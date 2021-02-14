FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
Should LSU Football's Ja'Marr Chase Be Selected Over Alabama's Devonta Smith?

ESPN has Chase, Smith neck and neck heading into April's draft
In 2020, six wide receivers were taken in the first round with half of them coming from Alabama and LSU. For the second straight year, the Tigers and Crimson Tide have not only some of the top receivers but players in the entire 2021 draft class.

One of the questions going into April's draft will be whether LSU's Ja'Marr Chase or Alabama's Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith will be the first receiver off the board. Chase sat out his junior season after a historic sophomore campaign that saw him record an SEC record 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Smith would go on to break both of those conference records en route to an undefeated season that ended in a national championship as well. ESPN's Todd McShay recently released his first round mock draft and had Chase going No. 6 overall with Smith just behind him at No. 7.

“He is 210 pounds and he has speed for days. He averaged 21.2 yards per catch and I think his traits are a little bit better than Devonta Smith but again, he opted out this year," McShay said. "Devonta comes in this year, we knew he was a consistent guy. Their four wide receivers are going to be first round picks over two years and he's been the most consistent throughout his career. What he did this year was remarkable. 

“He carried it on his shoulders and he carried that Alabama team and offense to the national championship game. So Devonta Smith certainly could be the first receiver taken but I've got them one and 1A if you will. Chase going first and then Smith going No. 7 to the Detroit Lions.”

Chase has some endorsements even higher up in the draft. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a team that owns the No. 5 pick in April's draft, has recently said how much he'd enjoy teaming up with his former LSU receiver at the NFL level. 

“I’d love to play with Ja’Marr,” Burrow said. “He’s a great player—we’re still in contact all the time, we talk every now and then. He’s a great dude and a great player. I’d love to have him on the team.”

Whichever receiver goes first, there's very little doubt you can't go wrong with either prospect. 

