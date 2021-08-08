Chemistry Between Players and Coaches Have Made Big Difference for LSU in Offseason

One of the major questions that came with last season's .500 record was the team camaraderie among the players themselves and particularly between the coaches at LSU. That 2019 team became historic in Baton Rouge not just because of the results on the field but because of that work put in the offseason to build the chemistry into a championship mindset.

In 2020, that team didn't have that same opportunity because of COVID-19 and the strict protocols that were in place that kept everyone separated for a decent chunk of the spring and early summer. But that hasn't been the case for this offseason.

Despite bringing in a brand new coaching staff, the players and coaches appear to be on the same page. As veteran edge rusher Andre Anthony put it, there's a more of a family feel to this group as a whole as fall camp begins.

"All of the coaches they brought on in, they're like brothers to us," Anthony said. "That chemistry we have with them, when it's not about football we can talk to them about anything. It's got a family oriented feel and with them being so young, they know what it feels like and we definitely feed off their energy."

Most of the hires Ed Orgeron made this offseason, Jake Peetz, DJ Mangas, Daronte Jones, Andre Carter, Blake Baker and Brad Davis are all on the younger end of the coaching spectrum. The theory was that they could relate to the players a little bit better and that seems to be the case.

Along the offensive line for example, Davis has brought not just his development skills and a fresh pair of eyes to a unit with a ton of veteran leadership, but also an understanding of what the message needs to be. Veteran guard Ed Ingram says Davis' presence has been felt almost immediately and he's starting to see a change in what this unit could become for the purple and gold in 2021.

"He's a very straightforward coach, he tells us how it is and these last two months he's been beating it in our heads that if we want to be the best offensive line we have to train at the highest level," Ingram said. "Get comfortable with being uncomfortable and that's what it takes to win a national championship."

Jones, LSU's defensive coordinator has worked specifically with the safeties since the start of spring and trying to improve those communication issues that were so prominent with the secondary. Quarterback Max Johnson raved about the relationship he's been able to develop with Peetz over the summer and how this offense has grown since the spring.

Not to mention the connectivity between the players is much stronger than it was just a season ago. Ward talked about the cornerbacks and safeties becoming much closer and spending all of their time together, watching movies, shooting hoops and hanging out at Derek Stingley and Cordale Flott's house.

The offense would get together on Saturday's and go over signals, protections and route combinations to further build that on field chemistry,a luxary the team wasn't able to this time a year ago.

All of that off the field chemistry building matters and the Tigers are hoping to reap the rewards of the improved team relationships with a bounce back season in 2021.

"We had all of the leaders of the position groups step up and say a word to the offense about what our expectations are and what we expect," Johnson said. "That was a big part of getting ready and getting everybody excited for this year."