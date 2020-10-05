No. 17 LSU Football Should Be Closer to Full Strength Against Missouri

LSU is looking like it'll be close to full strength when the team takes on Missouri this weekend. When meeting with reporters on Monday afternoon, Orgeron hopes that Chris Curry and Dare Rosenthal will be ready to go after sitting out the Vanderbilt game due to injury.

The purple and gold will also welcome back starting defensive tackle Glen Logan after a two game absence. It'll be the first time LSU fans will get to see Logan in action for his senior season, adding another body to an increasingly strong unit up front.

"He's good to go, he's been practicing, we're gonna start him," Orgeron said. "It's gonna get a little tight there. There's gonna be some competition because Joe Evans is playing well, Neil Farrell is playing well and Jaquelin Roy has come along. Jaquelin is probably the most athletic."

As for Curry, the sophomore back who started against Mississippi State, will return to the three man committee at running back that saw John Emery breakout last week against the Commodores. Emery rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown in the win and only keeps getting better.

Orgeron is not ready to move to one back in particular as all three will continue to receive an equal workload against Missouri.

"Hopefully those guys can share the reps back there, along with Tyrion [Davis-Price]," Orgeron said. "I feel real good about all three backs right now and all three are equal in my mind."

The only real negative injury news for the Tigers heading into week three is left guard Ed Ingram, who Orgeron said Monday will be questionable for the Missouri game. Ingram is coming off a standout performance against Vanderbilt but LSU does have a plan if he indeed cannot suit up.

Redshirt freshman Joseph Evans will take Ingram's spot at guard after a recent move to defensive tackle. Evans was initially recruited as a defensive lineman but made the switch to offensive line during his true freshman season. A few weeks before the season, LSU elected to move Evans back to defensive line, where he's played well in the first two games of the season.

Now it looks as if he'll be taking snaps at guard this week for the potential move back to offense. The constant back and forth hasn't hindered Evans in the slightest according to Orgeron, who thinks he's played well at both spots.

"He's one of those guys that can play both ways, he comes out of his hips, he's very fluid, he's very smart," Orgeron said. "I haven't seen Joe have a bad day. Joe comes to work with a smile on his face and he does a lot of things well. He plays hard and still has a ways to go."