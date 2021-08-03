LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ready to Expand Role in Lethal Kansas City Offense

Following an incredible rookie season in which Clyde Edwards-Helaire recorded 1,100 yards from scrimmage in 13 starts, the former LSU star running back is prepared to build off of the success he had in the 2020-21 season coming into year two.

After an ankle injury suffered in Week 15 caused him to miss the final two games of the regular season along with their divisional victory, Edwards-Helaire returned in the Chiefs AFC championship win, accumulating 87 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Though not 100% at the time, Edwards-Helaire showed guts and leadership by stepping up when his team needed him most.

To kick off training camp, Edwards-Helaire revealed he wasn’t at his best during the Chiefs deep postseason run last season and that he is feeling much stronger heading into camp.

“I was probably 85 percent, close to 90 percent,” Edwards-Helaire told the Kansas City Star. “But being able to rest was kind of the big thing… Before that, I had a 15-game championship season with LSU. Three days after that, I was already training and we hopped right into the season; it was kind of a rolling two years for me of nothing but football. Just having the time to finally let my body recover -- and then [being] specific on my training in the offseason and rehab got me where I am right now.”

Edwards-Helaire proved to be a star in the making during his rookie season, putting the entire league on notice. His ability to catch the ball in the backfield and turn nothing into something is where he stood out from his peers.

Before his injury, Edwards-Helaire was adding fuel to the fire of what Kansas City’s offense had already become. With Patrick Mahomes leading the charge through the air, the addition of an all-purpose back was the cherry on top for the Chiefs.

His quick movements with the ball in his hands, not only in the run game, but in the passing game is what electrified this dynasty in the making. With such a young core, the Chiefs are in position to be in the Super Bowl conversation for years to come.

After his rookie season, Edwards-Helaire is well aware his name will be on opposing teams scouting reports and is prepared to adjust fully to reach his max potential.

“It was seen that I can run the ball between the tackles (and) outside. That was seen,” Edwards-Helaire said to the media recently via the Kansas City Star. “So just being able to also get out and (run) not just the routes out of the backfield but also spread out in the slot position and also the outside wideout position. Just being able to expand my skill-set was my thing.”

In one of the most potent offenses the league has seen in recent memory, headlined by Mahomes, the Chiefs enter the 2021 season with their eyes set on reaching their third straight Super Bowl. With elite talent all over the field, Edwards-Helaire looks to be the X-factor in what is set to be yet another championship caliber Kansas City team.