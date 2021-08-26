How LSU Coaches Impact on 2021 Roster Has Opened Up Ed Orgeron's Duties

Back in the spring when there was a lot less clarity on how this new coaching staff would mesh with the current roster, coach Ed Orgeron wanted to be hands on with this defense.

He wanted to sit in on every meeting, have an opinion on every major decision about what the defensive scheme would look like after one of the worst defensive performances in LSU history in 2020. Having an extensive background along the defensive line, Orgeron was going to make himself an important part of that groups development.

But as Orgeron watched the way defensive line coach Andre Carter commanded the attention of the deepest position on the roster, he started to pull back slightly.

"At the beginning, I wanted to have a great hands on with the defense, which I still do, but I'm going to tell you what, Andre Carter is one great defensive line coach," Orgeron said. "I've turned over the defensive line to him. I told him that. I told the defensive line, you know, when I leave and I believe that coach Carter's totally got it. He's totally got it."

As a result of Carter's impact with the defensive line, it's freed Orgeron up to split his time more efficiently across the rest of the field during various periods during practice. He's looking in on various offensive periods as the Tigers decide a number of key positions and rotations in the back field and at receiver.

That's not to say that Orgeron still doesn't have a firm grasp on the defense. He still watches film every day and sits in on meetings to know what exactly is going on with various positions. But at the end of the day, the presence of Carter and other coaches on the staff has freed him up to divide his time equally with other position groups.

"I'm even able to go over to offense during some periods. I spend some more time with the offense," Orgeron said. "The hands on stuff was to implement everything, make sure it's right, and I still have an eye on it. But I'm able to also be the head coach because of the coaching of Andre. He's a motivator. He's a disciplinarian. Our guys believe in him so he's freed me up a lot."

Defensive lineman Ali Gaye returns as one of the premier edge rushers in the SEC and is certainly feeling the impact Carter has made with this defensive line. He's constantly in the player's ears about getting to class on time, the importance of watching and analyzing film and attacking practice every day.

“He’s been a great defensive line coach ever since he stepped foot here. Everytime he speaks we listen because every word he says he means and it comes from a place of care," Gaye said. "He cares about us more as people than as players. He cares for us then he worries about everything else. He gets us ready to attack practice like it’s the most important thing.”

Carter is just one story we've heard in recent weeks about the coaching staff impacting the players in a positive way. Safety Todd Harris says the secondary has completely bought in to defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and his style of teaching. Over the offseason, freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier spent countless hours with offensive coordinator Jake Peetz getting more comfortable with the offense and is reaping the rewards in fall camp.

The impact this coaching staff has when Saturday's arrive will ultimately dictate the success of this team but in terms of offseason development, everything points to a much improved roster.