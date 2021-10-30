LSU Football Staff Checks in at Various High School Games Over Bye Week

This was an important weekend for LSU out on the recruiting trail as the coaching staff was able to get a first hand look at multiple recruits over the next few recruiting cycles.

Ed Orgeron and company are in a unique position with these recruits as it's likely that many won't be with the program following the 2021 season. There were many players to evaluate over the last few days and the Tigers took advantage.

LSU's offensive staff popped in on Arch Manning and Newman, who were attempting to come off a two game losing streak for the first time in Manning's career. The junior tossed for five touchdowns in a win over Cohen.

Manning has built a strong rapport with offensive coordinator Jake Peetz over the last few months according to coach Nelson Stewart.

"They've developed a great relationship over FaceTime and Jake's done it the right way," Stewart said. "He's been very calm, he's authentic. Arch really does enjoy the relationships and he just likes talking to coach Peetz about football. I think of the recruitment, O [Orgeron] is phenomenal and that was the first coach he ever spoke to. Coach Peetz has done a great job of getting a relationship."

LSU coach Ed Orgeron and defensive line coach Andre Carter were also seen at the Madison Prep-Glen Oaks game on Thursday night to watch highly touted defensive end Quency Wiggins. Wiggins has been one of the fastest risers over the last year or so in the 2022 class.

The Tigers head coach would then head out for the Catholic-Woodlawn game on Friday to catch LSU commit Emery Jones as well as recruits Shelton Sampson and Jordan Matthews. Star linebacker Damone Clark would join his coach at Friday night's game.

Orgeron said multiple times this week how important hitting the recruiting trail and simply being visible during the bye week is beneficial to the program and trying to keep Louisiana recruits in state.

"Evaluation, you can't talk to the guys, you gotta take care of Louisiana first. We're going to Louisiana, we're going to see some key players in Houston," Orgeron said. "We go to the school, talk to the guidance counselor, check their grades, ask their coach how they're doing. Maybe see a workout but definitely see a game.

"I think it's more or less being visible and No. 2, evaluate some prospects out there. A lot of the prospects we're seeing are committed to us or have an offer from us. So it's just a matter of recruiting but obviously, can't talk to them."

There was a bit of sour news as recently decommitted wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced his commitment to Alabama during halftime of Edna Karr's game. Anderson said a big reason why he decommitted from the Tigers was because of the impending departure of Orgeron.

It's likely not the last bit of reshuffling this class will ultimately have to go through with a coaching change imminent. The purpose of getting out and seeing some of the top recruits is to push the message that LSU is the place to be, no matter who's in charge of the program.