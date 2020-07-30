2021 LSU Tigers Wide Receiver Commit Chris Hilton SI All-American Player Profile

LSU 2021 commit Chris Hilton is one of three receivers on board with Ed Orgeron and company. The Zachary High School product about 25 miles down the road from Tiger Stadium joined Deion Smith and JoJo Earle when he committed to the Tigers back on July 3.

Hilton told LSUCountry his decision to commit to LSU was based solely on family and the culture Orgeron is building within the program.

"I think it really just came down to a point where he knew where he felt most comfortable," Chris Hilton Sr. said. "They all were excellent choices but he knew where he felt most comfortable was at LSU. I told him to make sure that the place he chooses feels like home to him and that's what LSU was to Chris."

“Seeing my parents in the stands, having them come watch me play because it's right around the corner is probably the moment I'm looking forward to most," Hilton said.

A quiet, soft spoken rising senior, Hilton is anything but quiet on the football field. His footwork is sublime and that can only be matched by his break away speed. Making plays like the one below has become second nature and is sure to draw some “ooohs” and “ahhhs” from LSU fans next year.

With his commitment not out of the way, the next steps for Hilton are to focus on his senior season and help the program lure in even more talent to the class. Some local players LSU is pursuing are defensive tackle Maason Smith, receiver Brian Thomas and safety Sage Ryan.

Here’s Hilton’s SI All-American player profile and scouting report;

Frame: Long and muscular on broad frame. Developed shoulders with adequate length throughout. Room to add mass to the lower half.

Athleticism: A truly explosive athlete with elite track and field marks, including elite times in the 200 and 400-meter dash and the top high jump (7-0) in the country. Translates to 4.4 speed on the football field with borderline absurd hangtime on jump balls.

Instincts: Low center of gravity makes for fairly quick movement. Tough to get a hand on in the open field and in tight quarters due to acceleration. Effective after the catch with speed, lower body power and calculated elusiveness. Not the most natural pass catcher but flashes ball skills away from the frame.

Polish: Most comfortable in vertical route packages but has flashed promise in short to intermediate game. Can stagger release point off the line with that elite plant-and-go ability to separate from virtually any defender in coverage. Minimal tape on out-breaking routes in addition to blocking ability.

Bottom Line: Hilton is a game-changing athlete who can flip the field and momentum of a game on one play. His long speed and leaping ability are virtually unmatched in the class of 2021 but he can use refinement as a potential slot receiver if he is to play at the highest level. No substitute for raw ability and potential on the football field but it may take a year or two to see it on full display beyond special teams.