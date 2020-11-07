LSU Commits Show Offseason Improvement in Big Friday Night Wins

Last season against Coppell High School, LSU commit Garrett Nussmeier turned in one of the worst performances of his stellar high school career. But he wasn't going to let that performance carry over into Friday night's rematch.

The senior quarterback tossed for 433 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-24 win to remain undefeated on the season.

“It was a real disappointment to me on how the game went last year,” Nussmeier told the Coppell Gazette. “We scored only seven points in regulation. I took that hard. I knew this year that we were going to make things different. Coming out here and scoring 38, almost 40 points is pretty good. We’re improving every week. I’m excited to see where it can take us.”

Nussmeier has taken that next step and continues to shine week in and week out as his improved speed and ability to maneuver outside of the pocket allow him to pull off plays like this.

Nussmeier wasn't the only LSU commit to have a great night under the lights as 2022 cornerback commit Khamauri Rogers showed off his offensive chops in a win 26-7 for Holmes County High School over Vicksburg. On this series of plays, Rogers showed off his ability to high point the ball for a great touchdown reception, something that will also come in handy when in coverage for the Tigers in a few years.

One of if not the top recruit in the state of Mississippi, Rogers told LSUCountry in June that one of his big strengths was being physical at the line of scrimmage with most receivers he's opposite of.

"I have great technique, I have great feet and at the line I'm good with my hands which helps me to not get beat by the receiver," Rogers said.

Following the recent commitment to the program, wide receiver Jack Bech and Walker Howard were back in action on Friday night in a 63-0 win over Northside. Howard tossed for two touchdowns in the win but didn't play in the second half with the score getting out of hand in the first half.

In a perfect 6-0 start for St. Thomas More, the first-year starter Howard has tossed for 25 touchdowns and one interception.