Updates on LSU Football Commits Under the Friday Night Lights

Glen West

While the 2020 season hasn't gone as planned, LSU recruits across the country are leading their programs to state semifinal games and undefeated records. From 2021 commits like Garrett Nussmeier and Corey Kiner to 2022 quarterback commit Walker Howard, the future of the Tigers' program seems bright as some of the biggest names on the high school stage continue to put up impressive numbers. 

Here are some updates around the 2021 and 2022 class commits from Friday's games:

Garrett Nussmeier (QB)

The 2021 quarterback commit continues his stellar tear through the Texas 6A ranks, tossing for 349 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Plano West. 

Nussmeier is one of the prized recruits of the 2021 class for Ed Orgeron and company as he'll come in and compete with Myles Brennan, TJ Finley and Max Johnson next spring. 

Corey Kiner (RB)

Kiner is getting ready for the state semifinals, leading Roger Bacon in Cincinnati, Ohio to the semifinal game for the first time in program history. As a senior, Kiner is averaging an absurd 12.1 yards per carry and has rushed for 1,762 yards and 33 total touchdowns. 

His most recent performance was a 142-yard outing in a quarterfinal win that included two touchdowns. Kiner is currently the only running back committed to the purple and gold in the 2021 class and will compete with John Emery, Tyrion Davis-Price, Chris Curry and potentially Kevontre Bradford in the backfield. 

Jack Bech (WR)

The 2021 receiver class includes a number of high profile recruits and the one that will fly a little bit under the radar is the 6-foot-2 receiver out of Lafayette. Bech just committed to the program a few weeks ago and on Friday night, brought in seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. 

"They really like that I'm a big, physical wide receiver that they're expecting me to play inside receiver and outside receiver," Bech told LSUCountry. "Just a kid that can be put all over the field and wherever they need me."

Walker Howard (QB)

Bech's running mate was his typical dominant self in a big win over Carencro. The duo hooked up for a touchdown and two point conversion in the first half and Howard ran for another score and passed for two more. 

He's only in his first full year as a starter but has led St. Thomas More to an undefeated record. A member of the 2022 recruiting class, Howard will come to Baton Rouge as one of the highest ranked quarterback prospects to commit to the program in recent memory. 

