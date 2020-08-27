LSU Football Defensive Line Looking Strong Despite Key Departures From Team

LSU was undoubtedly thrown off course a bit when it lost key members of the defensive line in Neil Farrell and Justin Thomas. The two were among the players up front that coach Ed Orgeron was excited about most this offseason when talking about the depth up front.

Farrell announced his departure the weekend before fall camp officially started for COVID-19 health related reasons. A close family member had recently become very ill with the virus and while the decision was tough on Farrell, he did announce that he’d return to the team in 2021.

"Due to that, I opted out of the season and will return next season for final year," Farrell wrote. "I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers from LSU and my supporters... But my journey at LSU isn't finished yet."

Thomas' news came out of left field during Orgeron's first press conference of fall camp, declining to go into detail about his departure.

"Justin Thomas will not be with us," Orgeron said. "He left the team, and we wish him the best."

So with two prominent players now out of the rotation, how has the position group as a whole reacted? Very well according to Orgeron, who has been impressed with a number of players over the last week.

There's Andre Anthony and Travez Moore, two seniors on the roster who Orgeron feels have the defensive end spots pretty well secured at this time. Behind those two on the outside is JUCO transfer Ali Gaye, a 6-foot-6, 262-pound lineman with rare athleticism and quickness.

"I really like Andre, I really like the work that he's doing," Orgeron told media members Tuesday. "Travez Moore is starting at left end right now, it's his senior year and he's done a good job."

Moore's ascension is a bit surprising as he's played sparingly in his first two years on the active roster, recording a total of five tackles in five appearances. He's been one of the few LSU players who’s been outspoken about his battle with COVID-19 earlier this summer, claiming he lost 27 pounds over a three week period.

“Bro coronavirus is real 👎🏿.. I was 256 now I’m 229 because I lost my appetite and it’s hard to eat plus you can barley [sic] breath. You can’t smell food you can’t taste food or taste any liquids.. stay y’all ass in the house,” Moore tweeted.

But the name that continuously pops up is freshman BJ Ojulari, the Georgia product who has also carved out a starting role because of his ability to disrupt the passer. In the past, Orgeron has called Ojulari a future All-American with the LSU program and envisions him playing a vital role as a freshman.

"Yesterday (Ojulari) had four or five sacks," Orgeron said. "You are going to see him on third down. He is definitely considered a starter in the rotation. Phillip Webb is doing well. Those guys are looking good."

That's been a common theme for the 2020 class, freshmen who will be expected to step up and contribute early. Like Ojulari and Webb, interior linemen like Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory could also be asked to play significant snaps this season.

In his first press conference with the media, Orgeron mentioned that Roy--the No. 1 player out of Louisiana--will be a future star as well.

"He is aggressive," Orgeron said. "I think he’s going to be a great defensive lineman."

How the rotation unfolds once the season kicks off Sept. 26 is still a mystery but with Bo Pelini's aggressive nature, it's fair to say the Tigers will be multiple with how they use their linemen, which is good as it keeps everyone fresh.