Tiger Practice Report: LSU Day Three Fall Camp Highlights and Notes

LSU's Derek Stingley wasn't on the practice field Sunday during the media portion of practice open to the media. But don't worry, the LSU junior cornerback was taking a final as the summer academic semester ends.

Running back Tyrion Davis-Price was also absent from practice to take a final according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. The Tigers were back out for a third day of fall camp but it was the first day in pads for the purple and gold. On the field, the media was able to view the LSU quarterbacks throwing to the receivers for the first time in camp.

One of the popular quotes from the first media interview with Johnson this week was how much the chemistry has grown between the quarterbacks and receivers because of extra work put in during the summer.

"We have a lot of guys right now that can go up and get it, we have a lot of slot receivers and outside guys that can come in and out of breaks and have great hands," Johnson said. "I just think giving them the ball as soon as possible and letting them go make plays, they are really athletic and can jump and go get it, so I think just giving them the ball will be a big part (of the offense) for us."

Here are a few highlights and observations on the third day:

-Running back John Emery returned to practice after missing the Saturday portion open to the media to take a final. He immediately was working with Max Johnson and the first team but it's also important to note that freshman Armoni Goodwin is receiving some work with Johnson as well.

-Defensive linemen Ali Gaye, Glen Logan and freshman Landon Jackson continue to sport the gold non-contact jerseys. Safety Derrick Davis was also in a gold non-contact jersey for the purple and gold.

-Tight end Nick Storz was spotted on the field but not dressed for practice. Coach Ed Orgeron said earlier this week that Storz is dealing with a medical issue that could very well end his football career. It was nice to see Storz on the field as the Tigers dive further into what could be ailing the veteran tight end.