Many LSU Players Come Off Board on Final Day of 2022 NFL Draft

York first kicker selected in program history, Farrell also joins in on the draft party

The NFL draft is reaching its final handful of rounds and there are plenty of LSU players on the board hoping to hear their names called. 

The run of LSU players continued into Saturday afternoon with two more players coming off the board in rounds four through seven, making it six total who came off the board for the program in this draft cycle. It was also the third straight draft where at least six LSU players came off the board. Here's a little more on who went where.

Cade York (Kicker)- Cleveland Browns (No. 124 overall)

The junior kicker took a gamble on himself and it paid off in a tremendous way by going in the fourth round to Cleveland. York not only became the first placekicker in program history to come off the board and was the highest kicker taken in the NFL draft since 2016.

Whenever a team takes a kicker at a still premium spot it shows there's tremendous trust it's a player who will be able to come in and start from day one. In York's case, he's had a tremendous career, connecting on 82% of his kicks, including the most 50-yard field goals in program history, highlighted by that 57-yard game winner against Florida. 

Neil Farrell (Defensive Tackle)- Las Vegas Raiders (No. 126 overall)

Farrell has been one of the more reliable inside run stoppers for the Tigers the last few seasons and while his stats didn't always show it, was a persistent, physical disrupter in the middle of the defensive line. Heading to Las Vegas, he'll be playing alongside former LSU tight end Foster Moreau. 

In 2021, Farrell recorded 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks for the Tigers and is a good fit for a Raiders team that was on the brink of making the playoffs last season. He's tough, physical and a hard body to move on the interior which should help him carve out some sort of role.

Continue to follow along this afternoon to see where players like linebacker Damone Clark and offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Austin Deculus wind up. 

