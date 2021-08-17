Deep LSU Defensive Line Will See Plenty of Veterans and Newcomers Receive Playing Time

Rotations along the defensive line expected to run as many as three players deep in some positions

The LSU defensive line has an opportunity to be one of the most impactful groups in all of the SEC in 2021. That's a fact that has only been hammered home time and time again this offseason because it's not just the talent that is so great, but the depth.

It's almost arrived at a point where you wonder how it's going to be possible for LSU coach Ed Orgeron and defensive line coach Andre Carter to figure out rotations because of the bodies at their disposal. From the exciting edge rushers like Ali Gaye, BJ Ojulari and Andre Anthony to the plethora of interior guys like Neil Farrell, Joseph Evans, Glen Logan, Jaquelin Roy and Maason Smith, there's no point in putting a limit on how many rotations there will be on a given series.

"We rotate, I'm a starter but the second string is a starter just like me, we rotate equal reps," Farrell said. "We make each other better, we got depth and that's the most improtant part."



That's not even mentioning some of the other young talent on the roster like Saivion Jones and Bryce Langston, who have both impressed the LSU staff with their hard work and academics in the first few months on campus.

Farrell is one of those veteran interior linemen who will likely see his snap count affected with the emergence of young stars like Roy and Smith on the rise. There has been nothing but glowing reports out of fall camp that both will be significant parts in the rotation even if they aren't necessarily on the field first.

"J-Roy been growing fast, Maason's been growing fast and they're both great young players for the Tigers," Farrell said. "They've been putting in a lot of time, a lot of work and buying into what the coaches are teaching. He [Smith] came in ahead of the game and I wouldn't know he's a freshman if it wasn't on paper. He's a great pass rusher, a great young player."

The play of the defensive line, particularly of Farrell, Evans, Gaye and Anthony were praised by Orgeron after the first scrimmage. Orgeron has been trying to construct a four man defensive line front since he first earned the full time position in 2018 and he's accomplishing it with enormous depth behind the starters.

"I think the play of the defensive line, those guys were really cranking it up and there were a lot of third down passing situations where those guys could pin their ears back," Orgeron said. "I think those guys did a tremendous job pass rushing."